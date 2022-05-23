NFL Rumor Roundup: Clowney to Cleveland; Goodwin to the Seahawks; Odell back in LA?

Welcome to today's NFL Rumor Roundup, where we will try and bring you the latest news and updates surrounding the biggest rumors from the NFL world. In today's edition, we will look at some interesting rumors from around the league. This includes the latest Cleveland Browns signing, Marquise Goodwin's future in the NFL, and Odell Beckham Jr.'s future in Los Angeles.

Let's take a closer look at those NFL rumors, starting in Cleveland.

Jadeveon Clowney signs with the Cleveland Browns

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a one-year deal worth $11 million, extending his stay with the franchise. Clowney spent last season with the Browns, playing 14 games, posting 37 tackles and nine sacks in the process.

Clowney has struggled to get back to the form he showed in 2016-2018 while on the Houston Texans roster, and struggled with a knee injury during his time with the Tennessee Titans in 2020. Cleveland and Clowney will be hoping he can put in a strong performance this season alongside Myles Garrett, both of whom were number one overall picks in their respective NFL Drafts.

Marquise Goodwin rumored to be signing with the Seattle Seahawks

Free agent wide receiver Marquise Goodwin looks set to return to the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks after leaving the Chicago Bears. The 31-year old spent last season in Chicago and played 14 games, scoring one touchdown.

Dugar, Michael-Shawn @MikeDugar The Seahawks will fill their open roster spot with WR Marquise Goodwin, I'm told. Goodwin, 31, would add speed to the room. Vertical threat at a time when Pete wants to launch it deep with whoever plays QB. Goodwin had 20 catches for 313 yards and 1 TD with the Bears last season. The Seahawks will fill their open roster spot with WR Marquise Goodwin, I'm told. Goodwin, 31, would add speed to the room. Vertical threat at a time when Pete wants to launch it deep with whoever plays QB. Goodwin had 20 catches for 313 yards and 1 TD with the Bears last season.

Goodwin would join a Seahawks receiving corps that includes DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, and would add another dimension to the group. The speedy receiver was drafted in 2013 in the third round by the Buffalo Bills, where he spent the first four years of his career. He missed the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl defeat in 2020 due to injury and opted-out the following season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Goodwin isn't just a football player as he boasts track and field pedigree, too. He competed in the 2012 Olympic Games in London where he finished 10th in the final of the long jump.

Could Odell Beckham Jr. return to the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022?

That is the hope of Rams head coach Sean McVay, who has openly spoken about Beckham Jr. returning to Los Angeles. The star wide receiver helped the franchise to a Super Bowl victory back in February against the Cincinnati Bengals but had to leave the game in the second quarter due to tearing his ACL.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, McVay was asked if Odell was still on the Rams radar for 2022, and he replied:

"Oh, of course. I really want Odell back on our team. He's a guy that, in a short amount of time, we were able to develop a really special relationship. I thought he brought a great spark to our team. I thought he played really well. He's a great teammate."

Edited by John Maxwell