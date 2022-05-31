NFL Rumor Roundup: Aaron Donald discusses retirement; Pittsburgh Steelers QB1 update; Darren Waller and Dalton Schultz contract update - May 31 2022 

Welcome to today's NFL Rumor Roundup, where we will bring you the latest news and updates surrounding the biggest rumors from the NFL world. In today's edition, we will take a closer look at Aaron Donald's thoughts on retirement, who will be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and will Darren Waller and Dalton Schultz be the tight ends to receive lucrative contracts?

Let's take a closer look at these topics, starting with Aaron Donald's future in the NFL.

Aaron Donald would be 'at peace' if he never plays in the NFL again

There have been rumors that Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals could be the last NFL game that defensive tackle Aaron Donald ever plays. This is something that Donald would be okay with, after revealing he would be "at peace" if he never played again in an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast. Donald said:

"It ain't about the money, it's a business at the end of the day. For me, it's about winning, I don't wanna play football if I can't win anyway. If I've got a real opportunity to win another Super Bowl, then it makes sense to play but, again, it's still a business."

He went on to say:

"I’m fine. I was blessed to play this game, to make the money I made. The accomplishments I made in eight years is like — I’m complete. If I can win another one, that’s great. But if not, I’m at peace.”

You can watch the full podcast here:

The Rams and Sean McVay want Donald to be a part of their team in 2022, but will they be able to negotiate and figure out a deal that is best for both parties?

Who will be the Pittsburgh Steelers starting QB in 2022: Trubisky, Pickett, or Rudolph?

The quarterback position is always the one that will get the most headlines and the most scrutiny. It's the most important position in football. Couple that with a historic NFL franchise like the Pittsburgh Steelers, then it really is a big talking point. To add more fuel to the fire, whoever takes over the starting quarterback role will follow in the footsteps of Ben Roethlisberger, just in case there wasn't enough pressure already.

Chris Simms @CSimmsQB

Although it was just preseason, he really did look like a different guy w/ the Bills, in an offense much more advanced than Matt Nagy's.

Trubisky has real talent, strong arm & athletic. I think it'll be tough for Kenny Pickett to beat him out.

#SimmsTop40 #27 Mitchell TrubiskyAlthough it was just preseason, he really did look like a different guy w/ the Bills, in an offense much more advanced than Matt Nagy's.Trubisky has real talent, strong arm & athletic. I think it'll be tough for Kenny Pickett to beat him out. #27 Mitchell TrubiskyAlthough it was just preseason, he really did look like a different guy w/ the Bills, in an offense much more advanced than Matt Nagy's.Trubisky has real talent, strong arm & athletic. I think it'll be tough for Kenny Pickett to beat him out.#SimmsTop40

Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett have all been present at Pittsburgh's OTAs, and it has been Trubisky who has taken first-team reps. Speaking to Jim Wexell of the Steel City Insider, Trubisky said:

"It's been different than what I've been used to but you know how they say it's easier to learn multiple languages once you learn one language? Well, that's how it's been for me being in multiple offenses now. I've been able to pick this one up pretty quickly with the verbiage, because in the NFL everyone runs the same stuff, it's just what you call it."

Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress Steelers QB order from open part of OTAs Day 1. QB1 Trubisky. QB2 Rudolph. QB3 Pickett. Do you agree with that depth chart? Steelers QB order from open part of OTAs Day 1. QB1 Trubisky. QB2 Rudolph. QB3 Pickett. Do you agree with that depth chart?https://t.co/bf9tDraNnM

He continued:

"We're all going through this together with the installs and trying to get everybody on the same page. We've put a lot in and we've looked pretty good so far."

After attempting only eight passes in the NFL last season while playing backup to Josh Allen in Buffalo, it seems like the starting job in Pittsburgh is Trubisky's to lose.

Are Darren Waller and Dalton Schultz the next tight ends to receive lucrative extensions?

With David Njoku signing a four-year, $56.75 million extension with a staggering $28 million in guaranteed money, which tight end will be next for a lucrative contract? Darren Waller and Dalton Schultz are probably the most deserving.

According to Waller, his agent is currently negotiating an extension with the Las Vegas Raiders, while he focuses on his football. He has a $6.8 million cap hit in 2022, and after totalling 252 catches for 3,006 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns over the past three seasons in the NFL, Waller will likely be the next tight end to earn big money.

If it isn't Waller, then Dalton Schultz of the Dallas Cowboys should be next. The Cowboys placed Schultz under the franchise tag this off-season, meaning they had to pay him $10.9 million in 2022. With the tight end market becoming increasingly expensive, the Cowboys will likely have to spend big to keep Schultz's services in 2023 and beyond.

Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher



Too high or too low?



pff.com/news/nfl-tight… PFF names #Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz as the No. 8 tight end in the NFL entering the 2022 season.Too high or too low? PFF names #Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz as the No. 8 tight end in the NFL entering the 2022 season. Too high or too low?pff.com/news/nfl-tight… https://t.co/r3Nq0PJ4ly

This concludes the latest NFL Rumor Roundup with all the latest and most important rumors and stories from around the NFL.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far