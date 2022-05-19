NFL Rumor Roundup: Fitzpatrick and Smith contract situations; which teams are in for Suh?

Welcome to today's NFL Rumor Roundup, where we will try and bring you the latest news and updates surrounding the biggest rumors from the NFL world. In today's edition, we will look at some interesting rumors from around the league, including the latest on Minkah Fitzpatrick's contract situation, Ndamukong Suh's potential landing spots, and more.

Let's take a closer look at those topics, starting in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers won't rush Minkah Fitzpatrick's new contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers acquired safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2019 in a trade with the Miami Dolphins. Since joining the Steelers, Fitzpatrick has been a great addition, playing 46 games, making 11 interceptions, and forcing three fumbles during that time.

In 2019 and 2020, Fitzpatrick made the NFL's Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro as a result of his elite performances. He did not receive those honors this past season, but he had career highs in tackles of 124, 44 more than his previous best. On April 27, 2021, the Steelers picked up the fifth-year option on Fitzpatrick's contract, worth a guaranteed $10.612 million for the 2022 season.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers may not begin contract talks with Fitzpatrick until July and that they "won't be rushed into a deal." With that being said, whatever deal the Steelers and Fitzpatrick make, it will likely become the second deal to feature a guarantee beyond the signing bonus in franchise history, after T.J. Watt had $80 million in guaranteed money on his four-year, $112 million deal.

Ndamukong Suh will be hoping for a return to the NFL in 2022, with three teams in waiting

Ndamukong Suh played every game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021 but left the franchise and became a free agent this off-season. He was part of the Buccaneers Super Bowl winning team in 2020, and the 35-year old will be entering his 13th year in the NFL if he is signed by a team.

There appears to be interest in the defensive tackle's services, with three teams lining up to make an offer for the former second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

It is possible he will run it back with the Buccaneers for another season, which would be his fourth with the team. The Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders are also reported to be interested in the five-time Pro Bowl pass rusher.

Chicago Bears expected to enter contract talks with star LB Roquan Smith

Roquan Smith, who will be playing in the final year of his contract in Chicago in 2022, is the franchise's priority signing this off-season and will be looking to tie-down their best player for the foreseeable future.

Dave @runbackdave Just give Roquan Smith the bag.



One of the best LB in the game. Just give Roquan Smith the bag. One of the best LB in the game.

The 25-year old was selected with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and has been sensational for the Bears over the past four years. He has posted 163 tackles, three sacks, and an interception that he returned for a touchdown in 2022. It would be Chicago's most important signing this off-season if they can secure Smith's services in the coming years.

This concludes today's NFL Rumor Roundup with all the latest and most important rumors and stories from around the league.

Edited by John Maxwell