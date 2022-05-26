NFL Rumor Roundup: Kyler Murray set for new contract; Colin Kaepernick trains with Raiders; Super Bowl half-time show sponsor drops out - 26 May 2022

Welcome to today's NFL Rumor Roundup, where we will try and bring you the latest news and updates surrounding the biggest rumors from the NFL world. Today's edition includes the latest update on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's contract, Colin Kaepernick and his potential return to the league, and the Super Bowl half-time show requiring a new sponsor.

Let's take a closer look at these situations, starting with Arizona's quarterback.

Arizona Cardinals set to reward Kyler Murray with new contract in summer

It has been a talking point for the majority of Arizona's off-season to see whether they will reward Kyler Murray with a new contract, and it finally looks as though it will happen this summer.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim explained that the franchise hopes to sort the situation out at some point before the season begins. He said:

"We know that he's under contract for another year, and also the fifth-year option, and he is our future. We feel that way strongly and I feel like we'll be able to get something done this summer."

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive "Kyler Murray is our future & I feel like we'll be able to get something done this summer" ~Steve Keim "Kyler Murray is our future & I feel like we'll be able to get something done this summer" ~Steve Keim#PMSLive https://t.co/5E9cdUlOwQ

Murray won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2019 and made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2021. The 24-year old is still young and has bundles of talent. The question is whether he can consistently produce for the Cardinals when they need him the most.

Colin Kaepernick has workout with the Las Vegas Raiders in a bid to return to the NFL

It has been over five years since Colin Kaepernick last appeared in an NFL game, after kneeling during the US national anthem to protest against racial injustice, police brutality and oppression in the country. The Las Vegas Raiders invited the 34-year old to workout with the team on Wednesday.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Colin Kaepernick, who last played football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, is scheduled to work out this week for the Las Vegas Raiders, league sources told ESPN.



More on NFL Live now. Colin Kaepernick, who last played football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, is scheduled to work out this week for the Las Vegas Raiders, league sources told ESPN.More on NFL Live now. https://t.co/zAuWybhILx

Raiders owner Mark Davis has spoken openly about his feelings towards Kaepernick and that he is deserving of another chance to be a quarterback in the league again. Speaking last month, Davis said:

"I believe in Colin Kaepernick. He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in, I would welcome him with open arms."

Pepsi step down as sponsors of the Super Bowl half-time show

The NFL is on the lookout for a new Super Bowl half-time show sponsor after Pepsi announced it was to stand down after 10 years. Pepsi posted the news on Twitter, thanking the artists and fans who have supported the show. The post read:

"After 10 years of iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, we have decided it’s time to pass the mic. Thank you to the amazing artists and fans who helped us create some incredible moments along the way. Now on to the next stage…"

Pepsi @pepsi Thank you to the amazing artists and fans who helped us create some incredible moments along the way. Now on to the next stage… After 10 years of iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, we have decided it’s time to pass the mic.Thank you to the amazing artists and fans who helped us create some incredible moments along the way.Now on to the next stage… After 10 years of iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, we have decided it’s time to pass the mic. 🎤 Thank you to the amazing artists and fans who helped us create some incredible moments along the way. 👏 Now on to the next stage… 👀

Pepsi bought the rights in 2012 in a marketing deal worth over $2 billion and has now decided to move on from sponsoring the NFL's biggest show.

This concludes today's NFL Rumor Roundup and we will have the latest news and updates from around the league tomorrow.

