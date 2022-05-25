NFL Rumor Roundup: Cam Newton could return to the Carolina Panthers; update on Deshaun Watson case; Pro Bowl to be scrapped?

Welcome to today's NFL Rumor Roundup, where we will try and bring you the latest news and updates surrounding the biggest rumors from the NFL world. In today's edition, we will take a look at the possibility of a reunion between Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers, NFL owners displeased with Deshaun Watson's Cleveland Browns contract, and the Pro Bowl may be entirely scrapped from the calendar.

Let's dive in and take a closer look at those rumors, starting with Carolina.

Carolina Panthers open to re-signing quarterback Cam Newton

The Panthers quarterback situation is an interesting one. Sam Darnold looks like the favorite to be named as the starter in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, but they did acquire Matt Corral in the third-round of the draft to add some competition to their quarterback room.

According to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer, the franchise is still open to re-signing Cam Newton. Alexander reported:

"The Panthers are open to signing quarterback Cam Newton, but he would not enter camp as the starter, and would have to agree to a smaller salary."

Newton signed a one-year deal in November last year worth up to $10 million as a replacement for Darnold when he got injured. Newton made eight appearances, throwing for 684 passing yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions, and rushing for five touchdowns. The team lost all five games that Newton started, but he wouldn't be a bad option to have as a back-up if they can get the price right.

Plaintiffs speak out about Deshaun Watson on HBO's Real Sports

Two of Deshaun Watson's accusers spoke about their interaction with the Cleveland Browns quarterback on HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. In a programme that aired on Tuesday night, Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes gave accounts of what happened.

Watson signed a $230 million, fully guaranteed contract with the Browns in March, an NFL record, something the plaintiffs believe shows a complete disregard for what happened. Solis said:

"It’s just like a big screw you, That’s what it feels like. That we don’t care. He can run and throw, and that’s what we care about."

Hayes added:

"It was sick to me. . . . I felt like he’s being rewarded for bad behavior."

Watson declined to partake in the interview and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that the league is close to wrapping up its review of the allegations against Watson, so expect a firm decision in the near future.

The NFL may scrap the Pro Bowl

The Pro Bowl, the league's All-Star game at the end of the season, may be scrapped. These are the latest rumors with other alternatives being discussed.

When Ian Rapoport broke the news that the league was mulling over various alternatives, it wasn't a shock to anyone. The Pro Bowl has become somewhat of a farce and in desperate need of renovation. When asked about the reason as to why the Pro Bowl could be cancelled, Goodell stated:

"The (Pro Bowl) game doesn't work. We need to find another way to celebrate the players."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The NFL is discussing the Pro Bowl week and ways to improve it — including possibly eliminating the traditional game and using that Sunday to showcase the players in it. Essentially, what are the alternatives? The NFL is discussing the Pro Bowl week and ways to improve it — including possibly eliminating the traditional game and using that Sunday to showcase the players in it. Essentially, what are the alternatives? “The (Pro Bowl) game doesn’t work. We need to find another way to celebrate the players.” — Roger Goodell, explaining this thought process of examining the game’s future. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… “The (Pro Bowl) game doesn’t work. We need to find another way to celebrate the players.” — Roger Goodell, explaining this thought process of examining the game’s future. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

It is supposed to be a celebration of the best players in the league, an enjoyable occasion for those watching, as well as those participating. Hopefully, a solution can be found as the NFL should continue to celebrate the best of the best.

This concludes today's NFL Rumor Roundup with all the latest and most important rumors and stories from around the league.

Edited by John Maxwell