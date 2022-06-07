NFL Rumor Roundup: Rams want Odell Beckham Jr., Aaron Donald demands $40M, Peyton Manning involved in Broncos ownership - 7 June 2022

Welcome to today's NFL Rumor Roundup, where we will bring you the latest news and updates surrounding the biggest rumors from the NFL world. In today's edition, we will look at the future of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Aaron Donald's contract restructure and Peyton Manning's involvement in the Denver Broncos ownership sale.

Let's take a closer look at these, starting with Beckham Jr.'s future.

Who will Odell Beckham Jr. be playing for in the NFL in 2022?

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent and is currently rehabbing from a knee injury that he suffered in the Super Bowl back in February while playing for the Los Angeles Rams. Before leaving the game in the second quarter, OBJ had two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Current rumors around the NFL are that the receiver will be returning to the Rams. Head coach Sean McVay and wide receiver Cooper Kupp have been big advocates for Beckham Jr.'s return to Los Angeles. The star wide receiver crashed McVay's wedding and the head coach stated:

"He showed up, crashed the wedding, and I loved it that he was still there. I said, 'you crashed my wedding, you sign with the Rams then."

Aaron Donald demands $40 million from Rams

The Rams have restructured defensive tackle Aaron Donald's contract, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. They have re-worked his three remaining contract years, giving him a $40 million raise through 2024.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #Rams have re-worked All-World DT Aaron Donald’s 3 remaining contract years to give him a massive $40M raise through 2024, making him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history at 31 years old. He gets $95M(!) through 2024. Sources: The #Rams have re-worked All-World DT Aaron Donald’s 3 remaining contract years to give him a massive $40M raise through 2024, making him the highest paid non-QB in NFL history at 31 years old. He gets $95M(!) through 2024. https://t.co/SoDRw4GHE4

This ends rumors of Donald's retirement and we will see him in a Rams uniform in 2022, helping the team defend their Super Bowl crown.

Peyton Manning set to be involved with the Denver Broncos as ownership change looms

Peyton Manning ended his 18-year career by winning Super Bowl 50 as the quarterback for the Denver Broncos. He has a deep connection to the franchise, so it only makes sense that potential future owners would be interested in Manning's services off the field.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk All four Broncos bidders have approached Peyton Manning about potential role in team. wp.me/pbBqYq-ci9g All four Broncos bidders have approached Peyton Manning about potential role in team. wp.me/pbBqYq-ci9g

It has been reported that all four Broncos bidders have spoken to Manning to gauge his interest in joining their ownership groups as a minority partner or advisor. It is unclear what role he would want and he is set to continue providing commentary during Monday Night Football games with ESPN in 2022.

This concludes the latest NFL Rumor Roundup with all the latest and most important rumors and stories from around the NFL.

