NFL Rumor Roundup: Deshaun Watson faces 23rd lawsuit; Akiem Hicks to the Buccaneers; where will Julio Jones be playing in 2022? - 1 June 2022

Welcome to today's NFL Rumor Roundup, where we will bring you the latest news and updates surrounding the biggest rumors from the NFL world. In today's edition, we will take a closer look at the legal situation surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' latest signing, as well as the future of veteran wide receiver Julio Jones.

Let's take a closer look at these updates, starting with Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns.

Deshaun Watson is facing a new lawsuit for alleged sexual assault and harassment

A new lawsuit was filed on Tuesday against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson alleging sexual assault and harassment during massage sessions. The total number of lawsuits filed against Watson has now reached 23, and this is the first new lawsuit to be filed against him since April 2021.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Another civil lawsuit has been filed against Browns QB Deshaun Watson, bringing the number up to 23, attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement. The petition states the new plaintiff changed her mind after watching a segment about the lawsuits last week on HBO’s "Real Sports." Another civil lawsuit has been filed against Browns QB Deshaun Watson, bringing the number up to 23, attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement. The petition states the new plaintiff changed her mind after watching a segment about the lawsuits last week on HBO’s "Real Sports."

The lawsuit was filed by the new plaintiff when she changed her mind after watching a segment about the other lawsuits in last week's interview that aired on HBO's 'Real Sports'. The suit alleges that Nia Smith had three meetings with Watson from June 2020 through Sept. 2020. The NFL declined to comment, but Watson released a statement through his attorney. It stated:

"Deshaun Watson vehemently denies the allegations, just as he has since she first discussed them with members of our firm in March of last year. She repeated the allegations on social media in August and he denied them then. The only thing new about her contentions is the embellishment making them more extreme than prior versions. Deshaun's denial remains the same."

Akiem Hicks reaches agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Akiem Hicks has reached an agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year contract worth up to $10 million. After leaving the Chicago Bears in the off-season, it was only a matter of time before the veteran defensive end found a new home in the NFL.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Former Bears’ DL Akiem Hicks reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. Deal negotiated by Bucs’ exec Mike Greenberg and agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha Former Bears’ DL Akiem Hicks reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per source. Deal negotiated by Bucs’ exec Mike Greenberg and agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha.

Hicks had a disappointing season in 2021 and struggled to stay on the field when he was healthy, with groin and ankle injuries hampering his performance. In nine games, he posted 25 tackles, 3.5 sacks and five tackles for loss. He now joins up with Vita Vea and Logan Hall in what looks set to be a promising defensive front for the Buccaneers.

Will Julio Jones reunite with quarterback Matt Ryan in Indianapolis?

Veteran wide receiver Julio Jones remains available in the free agency market. Jones had a dismal one-year stay with Tennessee, which came to an end this off-season, despite having a year remaining on his contract. While a member of the Titans, Jones had the worst season of his NFL career, posting 31 receptions for 434 yards and a solitary receiving touchdown.

There have been plenty of rumors floating around this off-season about where Jones will land in 2022, and while the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens could be great options, there will be no better place for Julio than in Indianapolis, reuniting with his former quarterback from Atalanta, Matt Ryan.

Ryan left Atlanta to become the Colts' new starting quarterback after Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders in March. It would be a perfect spot for Jones to reignite his career with a quarterback he knows extremely well. There's no doubt Ryan and Jones have a great connection and have been an extremely effective quarterback-wide receiver tandem over the years.

This concludes the latest NFL Rumor Roundup with all the latest and most important rumors and stories from around the NFL.

