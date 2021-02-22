NFL Rumors: 2 Players the Miami Dolphins can target at Guard or Center

The Miami Dolphins have the making of a stout offensive line in the years to come. As discussed in the free agency piece analyzing which tackles the Miami Dolphins might be able to acquire, the team has invested heavily in their front five unit. It paid dividends in 2020, and should only continue to improve in future seasons.

The Miami Dolphins completely revamped the interior of their offensive line in 2020. They brought in veteran lineman Ted Karras from the New England Patriots, who helped stabilize the unit and provide leadership to rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa. The team also gave a lot of money to 2020 free agent Ereck Flowers, who has begun to get his career on track after playing guard the last two seasons in Washington and Miami.

Additionally, Miami Dolphins drafted Solomon Kindley out of the University of Georgia, who had an impressive first year in the NFL. He finished on Pro Football Focus’ 2020 All Rookie Team.

solomon kindley aka 'the big fish' has been one of the #dolphins most impressive players early on in 2020. the 6'4, 339 lbs. monster has been a bully in the run game, & has not allowed a single QB pressure through 3 games.



here's a look at solomon kindley vs jacksonville #finsup pic.twitter.com/9drpiG2kop — josh houtz (@houtz) September 28, 2020

While Flowers and Kindley are locked in to deals for the next couple of seasons, Karras is a free agent. Who are some players that the team could bring in to compete at guard, or replace Karras should he not return?

NFL Rumors: 2 players Miami Dolphins can target for their Offensive Line

#2 David Andrews

It isn’t hard to connect the dots between Andrews and the Miami Dolphins. Like Karras, Andrews made a name for himself in Foxborough playing for the Patriots. Head coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier have not been shy about bringing in former New England players, and Andrews could be a really good addition for Miami Dolphins.

While Karras played well last season at center, he has also spent a lot of time in his career at guard. Andrews, on the other hand, has been at center for the entirety of his career, and is more experienced with the demands of the position.

Karras is likely looking for a big contract after signing a one year deal last offseason, but it would be exciting for Miami Dolphins fans if Karras returned as a rotational player and Andrews was signed as the starting center for 2021.

#1 Matt Skura

With a lot of important pending free agents this offseason, and a potential extension waiting in the wings for Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens are going to have a few difficult decisions to make. That includes whether to make center Matt Skura a priority, who has been the starting center for one of the league’s most dangerous rushing attacks for the last three seasons.

It’s going to be interesting to see how teams value Skura. Is he one of the main cogs in the Ravens overwhelming running attack, or is he just a bi-product of how great Jackson is in carrying the football? The Miami Dolphins and the rest of the NFL will need to do a lot of homework to that end, but Skura has a resume that is hard to argue with.