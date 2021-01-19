NFL Rumors: 3 landing spots for former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn

Even a 17 point victor over the Kansas City Chiefs in week 17 couldn't save Anthony Lynn. The victory capped off a four game win streak to close out the 2020 season for Los Angeles, and pulled the Chargers up to 7-9. But it wasn't enough for Lynn to keep his job.

The Chargers management decided someone else will be shaping the future of Justin Herbert and the rest of the LA football team, leaving Lynn jobless and looking for work. Luckily for Lynn, he has a lengthy resume and there are many teams in need of an experienced offensive mind.

Another Offensive Coordinator name getting some attention in some NFL circles is former Chargers HC Anthony Lynn. A source shared with me “he’s on a few lists” — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 14, 2021

NFL Rumors: Top new jobs for former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn:

#3 New York Giants Passing Game Coordinator

Under Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett, the 2020 Giants offensive struggles stemmed mainly from their inability to pass the ball. While they rain the ball successfully even without Saquon Barkley, they had the 29th ranked passing offense.

As pointed out by Empire Sports Media, Anthony Lynn could join Garrett in New York in a new position, "passing game coordinator" to diversify the Giants offensive play calling. Garrett has, in fact, been interviewed for Lynn's old job in Los Angeles, so it could present an easy path back to coordinator, and ultimately head coach, for Anthony Lynn as well.

#2 Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator

Advertisement

New Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is set up for success with the most cap room in the league and a ticket to draft Trevor Lawrence. However, to succeed, he will need to surround himself with voices he trusts, but also with coaches who understand the NFL game.

Starting in the NFL as a player in 1992, and a coach in 2000, Anthony Lynn has almost three decades of professional experience. He has won two Super Bowls, and has a positive record as an NFL coach, making him a prime candidate to help shape Lawrence and Meyer's NFL offense.

#1 Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator

The job Anthony Lynn has been most connected to is the newly vacated OC position in Seattle. Following a disappointing loss to an injured Rams team in the first round of the 2020 NFL playoffs, the Seahawks fired Coordinator Brian Schottenheimer and are looking for his replacement. The Seahawks had one of the best offenses in football to begin 2020, but as the season went on it became stagnant and predictable.

Anthony Lynn could help Seattle diversify their offense and keep opponents on their toes, using the skillsets of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Chris Carson, and, obviously, Russell Wilson.