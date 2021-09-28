NFL Rumors: 3 LBs Giants should target after Blake Martinez's ACL injury

Blake Martinez is a tackle machine. That is why the New York Giants hired him a year ago. In six years and 80 games, he racked up 640 total tackles, but the middle linebacker's influence for the Giants goes much further than his playing ability.

Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan Giants middle linebacker Blake Martinez has a torn ACL, per sources. He will miss the remainder of the season. Martinez's streak of 140+ tackles in four straight years ends. A huge loss for the Giants. Martinez was the defensive signal-caller and a captain.

Martinez is a team captain, and he was also the defensive signal-caller. In short, the LB is a leader in all senses of the word but after a season-ending torn ACL injury suffered against the Atlanta Falcons, the Giants will have to plan games without their captain.

Martinez's non-contact injury happened on the opening drive when he ran to the sideline to make a tackle. He awkwardly fell to the turf before reaching the Falcons' wide receiver and running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

3 LBs Giants should target after Blake Martinez's ACL injury

#1 Jamie Collins Sr.

New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham coached Collins during his best years with the New England Patriots. Graham would probably like to have his old protégé in at his side in New York.

Collins also knows head coach Joe Judge because of the time they spent together with the Patriots.

Because of these two connections, Collins would not suffer to find his spot on the roster. Knowing Graham and Judge so well, the experienced LB would be ready to play sooner than any other option. Since the Detroit Lions are trading him, Collins should not cost much to the Giants.

Because of his experience and career, Collins would also undoubtedly be a captain in Graham's defense, which is extremely important for a team that lost two captains (Martinez and Nick Gates) in two weeks.

Art Stapleton @art_stapleton Blake Martinez tore his ACL yesterday as feared, sources say. Brutal loss for Giants gets worse.

Two captains now out for the season in consecutive weeks.



Two captains now out for the season in consecutive weeks. Blake Martinez tore his ACL yesterday as feared, sources say. Brutal loss for Giants gets worse.



Two captains now out for the season in consecutive weeks.

#2 Avery Williamson

Avery Williamson is not as gifted as Martinez as a tackle machine. However, he is a far more versatile linebacker. Since being drafted in 2014, he has notched up 590 tackles (374 solo and 216 assisted), 29 tackles for loss, 27 quarterback hits, five forced fumbles, and 15.5 sacks.

Williamson can tackle, press and also cover. The Giants need someone like him who will help in pass protection and create space for other LBs and pass-rushers to make an impact.

The Giants should call his agent and sign him today, not only because Williamson would fit like a glove, but mainly because he is a free agent, and the Giants would not have to spend a draft pick to get him on the roster.

#3 Benardrick McKinney

McKinney is a former Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro. He played 80 games throughout his six-year career and racked up 500 tackles (284 solo and 216 assisted). He also had 11.5 sacks, forced four fumbles, deflected 14 passes and had one interception.

Statistically, McKinney is a solid player. He is not a long-term solution but the Giants do not need that. The New York Giants need a competent player to replace Martinez as he recovers, and for that, McKinney is more than enough.

Like Williamson, McKinney is also a free agent. So the cost of having him would not involve a draft pick.

Edited by Henno van Deventer