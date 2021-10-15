NFL Rumors: 3 players Steelers should trade before the 2021 NFL trade deadline

Heading into the 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers held much optimism concerning the team’s outlook.

However, the Steelers hold a 2-3 record through the first five weeks, which has put them at a bit of a disadvantage for the AFC North division title. It has also compelled the team to consider its long-term future beyond this season.

Steelers should shake things up ahead of the NFL trade deadline

The offense hasn’t performed up to expectations. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has struggled to find consistency throwing the ball. The 39-year-old has limped through the season, dealing with injuries that have impacted his play.

Roethlisberger is currently 16th with 1,286 passing yards and tied for 21st with six passing touchdowns. The offense is currently ranked sixth-last with 18.8 points per contest, which has led the future Hall of Famer to state that the offense isn’t where it should be.

“We’re not by any means going to sit here and say we’re fixed, we’re this great offense,” Roethlisberger said via the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette. “We’re not there yet. We still have a long way to go.”

As the Steelers move through the season, here are three players they should consider moving before the trade deadline.

#1 - James Washington

Yes, the injury to JuJu Smith-Schuster thrust Washington into a more prominent role in the offense, but he hasn’t been a strong fixture. Since his breakout 2019 campaign, where he had 44 receptions for 735 receiving yards and three touchdowns, his production has dropped.

His role in the offense has changed, largely due to the Steelers having both Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool ahead of him on the depth chart. The 25-year-old could be a factor in the offense, but his spot as an offensive fixture is behind him.

#2 - Joe Haden

Listing Haden here isn’t a strike against the star defensive back, but rather an acknowledgement of what he helped the team acquire. He’s currently in the final year of his deal and there is no certainty that he will return after his contract. The Steelers could acquire a hefty package for him in return, especially with several teams around the league looking to add to their secondary.

#3 - Melvin Ingram

Ingram signed with the Steelers this past offseason, but the team doesn’t look well equipped to make a strong Super Bowl push. The former Pro Bowler is performing well, but with his stock being higher, it could help the team land a sizable package to improve beyond the 2021 season.

