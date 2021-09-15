NFL Rumors: 3 potential HC choices for Jaguars if Urban Meyer joins USC

When news broke that the USC Trojans had fired their head coach Clay Helton, many football fans immediately looked to Urban Meyer to fill the role. While this is just a rumor at this stage, many journalists on social media have said that this move could actually happen.

After a less than ideal start to his NFL coaching career, Meyer had to oversee the odd situation involving Tim Tebow, which was a disaster. Then he opened the season with a disappointing 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans, and suddenly there are rumors of Meyer exiting the NFL after just one year.

On that note, here's a look at three candidates who could replace Urban Meyer if he leaves:

#1 Eric Bieniemy

It's still baffling that Eric Bieniemy has not got a head coaching gig yet. While Chiefs coach Andy Reid is the team's primary playcaller, Bieniemy has called plays during games last year.

Reid has even gone as far to say that he would rank Bieniemy with any of the other ten assistant coaches who have been under Reid and gone on to head coaching roles. Reid said that “not seen many guys that are as great a leader as he is of men.”

If you are looking for higher praise, you most likely will not find it. It is no secret that ever since Khan’s tenure which has lasted nine years, the Jags have been underwhelming. They have had just one winning record season and ten defeats in eight seasons. The Jags need a head coach who has great vision and commitment to bring the franchise out of the doldrums.

With Trevor Lawrence, Bieniemy has the perfect quarterback. Having spent eight years with Andy Reid and learning how to develop a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes, Smith was turned around by Reid.

He had a winning record in his five years starting as a Chief. So what Bieniemy could do with Lawrence is certainly an intriguing prospect.

#2 Raheem Morris

After taking over from Dan Quinn at Atlanta, Morris had a 4-7 record last season. He has a lot of support to continue as head coach in a permanent role if he replaces Urban Meyer.

Having coached on both sides of the ball with defensive backs and wide receivers as well as special teams, Morris has all bases covered. That gives him great insight about how he would want his team to play football. He is looking to get a second crack at a head coaching gig after three years as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers HC between 2009 and 2011.

Regarded by many as a great defensive mind, Morris also has good knowledge of what he wants and needs to do offensively. With Trevor Lawrence under center, Morris could be the smoky candidate to land the Jaguars' head coaching job.

#3 Greg Roman

Greg Roman could be a left-field choice for the Jaguars' HC job, but he is an offensive-minded coach. He has a lot of experience being an assistant in the league, and the Jaguars could be a good landing spot for him.

Having spent time as an OC with the 49ers, Buffalo Bills and the Ravens, Roman has experience in dealing with young quarterbacks. He has worked with Colin Kaepernick and Lamar Jackson. His offenses also usually rank in the top tier of rushing, and that could take the pressure off Lawrence in his rookie year.

Also Read

It could be a perfect match for Trevor Lawrence if he is paired with Roman. But it remains to be seen whether the Jacksonville Jaguars would want another first-time NFL head coach.

Edited by Bhargav