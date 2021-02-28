Aaron Jones, the Green Bay Packers' dynamic running back has been one of the NFL's most prolific scorers in recent years. In just four seasons in the league, Aaron Jones has racked up 37 touchdowns, including an incredible 16 TDs in 2019.

Stats like these make it hard to understand exactly why Green Bay would be willing to risk losing one of its most established stars, especially given that Jones is just now entering the prime of his career. But, Aaron Jones's contract is up during the offseason and, at present, it looks like the former UTEP star could be set to hit free agency.

Only free agents with 90+ PFF grades over the last three years:

♦️ J.J. Watt

♦️ Anthony Harris

♦️ Aaron Jones pic.twitter.com/oZFi6FPa8O — PFF (@PFF) February 25, 2021

NFL Rumors: 3 potential landing spots for Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones

#3 NFL Rumors: Could Aaron Jones make the switch to the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

After beginning the year 11-0, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell by the wayside right as the NFL season was beginning to hot up. The Steelers closed out the regular season with just one win in their last five games and got blown out by big rivals, the Cleveland Browns in the Wildcard round of the playoffs.

One of the big reasons for the Steelers not-so-unexpected demise (there were plenty of fans and pundits who didn't buy into the team's 11-0 start) was former offensive coordinator Randy Fitchner's one-dimensional passing offense, and the Steelers complete lack of a run game -- Pittsburgh finished dead-last in the NFL with a measly 84.4 rushing yards per game.

Matt Canada, the former Pittsburgh quarterback coach has been promoted and will be the Steelers' offensive coordinator in 2021. Canada and head coach Mike Tomlin will know all too well that they have to get the running backs going next year if they are to retain their AFC North division crown.

Aaron Jones could be the answer. The Packer is a far superior talent to both James Conner (who could well be on the move anyways, since his contract is also up in the spring) and Benny Snell Jr.

NFL Rumors: Could Aaron Jones join Robert Saleh at the New York Jets?

Oakland Raiders v New York Jets

Following a depressing 2020 campaign that saw the team finish dead bottom of the AFC West with a losing 2-14 record, the New York Jets require a major personnel overhaul during the offseason.

Fortunately for the Jets' fanbase, the renovations are already underway. Robert Saleh, the highly-rated former-49ers defensive coordinator has already taken the head coaching role in New York, and he'll be hoping to lure some quality players to the MetLife Stadium in time for the 2021 season.

With veteran Frank Gore averaging just 3.5-yards per carry, the Jets could only amass an average of 105.2 rushing-yards per game last year, ranking them 23rd in the NFL for rushing-YPG. Aaron Jones averaged 5.5-YPG for the Packers, meaning he'd be an immediate upgrade in the running back position for the incoming coach, Saleh.

New York is one of the few NFL teams that can afford to add a tier-one RB to the roster during the spring, so expect to see them in the race for Aaron Jones's signature in the coming months.

The Athletic are reporting that Aaron Jones is wanting $15 million a year. That means he will be leave Green Bay for sure.



Teams that have the cap space that could get a RB:



Buccs - $27.7mil

Dolphins - $31.6mil

Patriots - $64.5mil

Jets - $72.8mil#fantasyfootball #dynasty #FF pic.twitter.com/Rvqbk8iShQ — JonMacFF (@FFJonMac) February 24, 2021

#1 NFL Rumors: Aaron Jones would be a perfect fit at Miami Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals v Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins showed real promise in the AFC East last season and were unfortunate not to reach the playoffs under coach Brain Flores.

The Dolphins' D is superb, especially in pass coverage where CB Xavien Howard dominated receivers with a league-high 10 picks. Miami could have itself a franchise quarterback under center in Tua Taigovaiola and, after having a season to settle in, bigger things are expected of 2020 first-round pick, Austin Jackson, and a second-round pick, Robert Hunt are on the Dolphins offensive line, too. Coach Flores just needs to add a few more offensive talents to the roster and Miami could be a real team to watch in 2021.

PFF predicts Aaron Jones will sign a 4 year - $46M ($25M guaranteed) deal with the Miami Dolphins in free agency pic.twitter.com/QDcXA2UtbG — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) February 22, 2021

That's where Aaron Jones comes in: Miami has the cap room available to add a back of his caliber to the locker room, and Jones would be a serious upgrade on both Salvon Ahmed and Matt Breida, who both struggled for offensive output last year.

A one-two backfield punch of Aaron Jones and Myles Gaskin is about as good as anything else in the league, and the AFC East best be on red alert as most analysts list Miami as Aaron Jones's most likely destination during the offseason.

What do you think of our picks? Will the Packers really be crazy enough to let Jones leave? Have your say in the comments section below: