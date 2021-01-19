NFL Rumors: Baltimore Ravens will release running back Mark Ingram on Tuesday

Jamison Hensley of ESPN broke the news that the Baltimore Ravens will be parting ways with running back Mark Ingram on Tuesday. The ten year veteran would be a healthy scratch for four of the last five games for the Ravens. Mark Ingram had a down year for the Baltimore Ravens in the 2020 NFL Season.

Ingram would see rookie running back J.K. Dobbins get majority of the workload towards the end of the season. Mark Ingram had a significant drop in production in 2020. He would only rush for 299 yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries this season.

In 2019, Ingram would have 1,018 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 202 carries. He was Lamar Jackson's campaign manager for the NFL MVP award. Ingram would battle a nagging ankle injury that he suffered in Week 6 of the 2020 NFL Season.

He would also test positive for COVID-19 on November 23rd that would keep him out until December 4th. Ingram would miss multiple games due to illnesses and would be out due to the coach's decision a lot this season. Everything went wrong for Mark Ingram in the 2020 NFL Season.

Baltimore is releasing veteran RB Mark Ingram on Tuesday, per league sources. The move will save the Ravens $5 million against the 2021 cap and allow Ingram to get an early jump on free agency.



Ingram is healthy and believes he has plenty to offer for 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2021

With J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards proving they can be lethal weapons in the Baltimore Ravens running game, it made the Ravens decision easier to part ways with Ingram. Lets take a look at Mark Ingram's time in Baltimore and what is next for the veteran running back.

Mark Ingram's two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens would sign the ten year veteran running back to a 3-year $15 million contract in 2019. He would burst onto the scene in Baltimore and rush for over 1,000 yards in his first season. The chemistry between Ingram and Lamar Jackson was remarkable.

Mark Ingram and Lamar Jackson would run their way into the NFL Playoffs in 2019. With Mark Ingram being 31 years old, the Baltimore Ravens went out in the 2020 NFL Draft and selected Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins would serve as the back up to Ingram heading into the 2020 NFL Season.

Once the ankle injury occurred and the positive COVID-19 test showed up, things started to head down hill for Mark Ingram. J.K. Dobbins took advantage of being the starting running back in Baltimore and would not give that position back to Ingram. Baltimore knew that Dobbins would replace Ingram at some point but they did not anticipate that it would happen as soon as it did.

Mark Ingram Tweeted this on Monday:

Thank you Mr.Bisciotti and the Ravens for being a first class organization. I love the real ones in flock nation that supported me and showed luv! My blood brothers, whats understood Ain gotta be explained. Best is still ahead, cant wait! Watch God work.#GodWins #BigTrussForever pic.twitter.com/Hx0GZrSIrz — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) January 19, 2021

This Tweet would confirm that Tuesday would be the last day that Mark Ingram would be playing for the Baltimore Ravens. Ingram ended his Tweet with the words that the best is still ahead of him. So now the question is, what's next for the ten year veteran running back Mark Ingram?

NFL Rumor: 3 potential landing spots for Mark Ingram in the 2021 NFL Season

1) Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills have been struggling the past two seasons in rushing offense. Both Devin Singletary and Zack Moss failed to show who was the top running back in Buffalo. Mark Ingram would come in Week 1 as the starting running back for the Buffalo Bills.

2) Washington Football Team

Washington would be another good fit for the veteran running back. He would also walk into Washington being the Week 1 starter. Washington struggled on the ground in the 2020 NFL Season. With Washington potentially drafting a quarterback and starting him as a rookie, Mark Ingram would be a big help to the new rookie quarterback in Washington.

3) New York Jets

New York Jets could potentially be revamping their entire offense during the 2021 NFL off-season. Mark Ingram would give them a veteran leader in the backfield. If they decide to keep quarterback Sam Darnold, Ingram would give the Jets a solid between the tackles running back. Mark Ingram could potentially be a part of the New York Jets turnaround if they decide to pursue that veteran running back.