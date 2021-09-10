NFL Rumors: Best options for Todd Gurley after Baltimore Ravens' Devonta Freeman signing

What I would give to be a mind-reader and find out what Todd Gurley is thinking. While it is merely a rhetorical question, one can safely assume that it's not all sunny in Gurley-land.

Todd Gurley has seen the Baltimore Ravens snap up two of his compatriots in a couple of days. Just a few days after signing Le'Veon Bell, they brought Devonta Freeman on board after incumbent running back Gus Edwards tore his ACL. Edwards will miss the rest of the season.

The Baltimore Ravens are signing RB Devonta Freeman, per source. — NFL Talk (@NFL_Talk_Sports) September 9, 2021

Yet Todd Gurley never got that call and the former Pro Bowler must be wondering if that will ever happen. Whether he gets one or not is something for the crystal ball, but there are a couple of teams that could use a man of his talents. Here is a look at the teams that will most benefit from Todd Gurley's presence on their roster.

Break Todd Gurley glass: Teams that could use the running back

#1 - Tennessee Titans

No, really, hear us out! We know what you are thinking. Why does a team with Derrick Henry need any other running back? Well, for the simple reason that injuries are a given in the NFL.

The Tennessee Titans depend on Derrick Henry a lot and rushing is a key component of their offensive game. If Henry gets injured, replacements Mekhi Sargent and Jeremy McNichols have a combined total of one rushing touchdown. Getting Todd Gurley on board will compensate for any injuries, in case one derails their season.

#2 - Houston Texans

The Houston Texans need all the help they can get. With Deshaun Watson not starting, the defense being the shakiest across the league, and the Texans playing more or less for the first draft pick next season, they will need at least one offensive outlet to keep things respectable. Todd Gurley can provide that release.

#3 - Atlanta Falcons

Again, he has already played with them and they know him. The Atlanta Falcons will be a great option for Todd Gurley as he will add pedigree to their running back corps, which is a touch anonymous at the moment.

Hey @AtlantaFalcons go ahead and resign @TG3II. He likes to ball in the A. — Trey Dickson (@TDick6) October 30, 2020

He will immediately come in and shake things up and there is a greater incentive for him to play better this time round, since he will have a chip on his shoulder, having not been given an opportunity anywhere else.

