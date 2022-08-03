NFL Rumors: Commissioner Roger Goodell set to 'significantly' increase Deshaun Watson's suspension

Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension has dominated the NFL news cycle this week. It's still a huge topic, despite the league's punishment of the Miami Dolphins yesterday for tampering.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was handed a six-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy. This follows 24 sexual misconduct civil suits that were filed against him.

Judge Sue L. Robinson said in her ruling that his pattern of conduct is more egregious than any ever reviewed before by the NFL.

In her 16-page report, Robinson said that Watson deserved tougher discipline and outlined that he had shown no remorse during the period. She also invited Roger Goodell to seek stricter punishment.

They predict Roger Goodell "will significantly increase the punishment" by adding 4-6 games to the suspension and possibly a multi-million dollar fine. League sources and legal experts predict the NFL will appeal the ruling on Deshaun Watson's suspension, per @AaronWilson_NFL They predict Roger Goodell "will significantly increase the punishment" by adding 4-6 games to the suspension and possibly a multi-million dollar fine. League sources and legal experts predict the NFL will appeal the ruling on Deshaun Watson's suspension, per @AaronWilson_NFLThey predict Roger Goodell "will significantly increase the punishment" by adding 4-6 games to the suspension and possibly a multi-million dollar fine. https://t.co/qgPgALtTyJ

League experts are predicting that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will exercise his right to appeal the suspension. The league has until 9 am ET Thursday to file the appeal.

profootballnetwork.com/browns-deshaun… Why the collective bargaining agreement and past cases, including Ezekiel Elliott precedent, likely prevents a successful court appeal of Deshaun Watson disciplinary ruling should NFL appeal Judge Robinson's ruling and increase punishment: @PFN365 Why the collective bargaining agreement and past cases, including Ezekiel Elliott precedent, likely prevents a successful court appeal of Deshaun Watson disciplinary ruling should NFL appeal Judge Robinson's ruling and increase punishment: @PFN365 profootballnetwork.com/browns-deshaun…

What this means for Deshaun Watson

The NFLPA also has the right to file an appeal. However, the association announced on Sunday that it would abide by the outcome of the investigation.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball The NFLPA issued a statement saying they will not appeal Judge Robinson ruling on the Deshaun Watson case, and called on the #NFL to do the same. The NFLPA issued a statement saying they will not appeal Judge Robinson ruling on the Deshaun Watson case, and called on the #NFL to do the same. https://t.co/DfN1HdmMpM

However, the league's appeal could significantly increase the punishment levied against the quarterback. The league's statement on Watson's suspension read:

"Pursuant to the collective bargaining agreement, the NFL or the NFLPA on behalf of Watson may appeal the decision within three days. In light of her findings, the league is reviewing Judge Robinson's imposition of a six-game suspension and will make a determination on next steps."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The NFL statement on the Deshaun Watson ruling The NFL statement on the Deshaun Watson ruling https://t.co/0kE7wiQi7C

Should the league file an appeal, it would go to Goodell or someone he designates, as per the collective bargaining agreement. The feeling is that he may add several more games to the suspension and possibly a multi-million dollar fine.

Since he will miss the first six games of the season, Watson stands to lose a mere $345,000. However, he will still earn $45.65 million this year. The Browns front-loaded his fully-guaranteed, five-year contract by classifying a major chunk of his $46 million annual payment as a signing bonus.

Deshaun Watson's suspension was the first case handled by an independent arbitrator as part of the 2020 collective bargaining agreement. We shall see if the NFL appeals the decision by tomorrow.

