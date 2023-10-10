NFL Rumors: Denver Broncos players gearing up for ‘potential teardown’ of roster after historically bad start to season under Sean Payton

The poor start to the Denver Broncos season has many players sensing that their time with the franchise could be nearing an end. Sitting with a 1-4 record after five weeks and with just a comeback win against the Chicago Bears to cheer, the fallout from the huge expectations stemming from Sean Payton's first year could have huge implications.

Inside the locker room, the same feeling is present in the players' minds, according to NFL Network insider James Palmer. Everyone expects the roster to be torn down, with plenty of moves in the trade deadline ahead to try and change things.

"The sense that I get from players in that locker room is, a potential teardown is coming, that’s just the way some of these players feel."

Denver Broncos lose fourth game of the season to Nathaniel Hackett's New York Jets

Sean Payton made waves during training camp. The Denver Broncos coach went on a rant about how he found the team in a state of disarray after a one-year tenure by Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired late in the season and became the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets.

While the game lost a ton of its glamour after Aaron Rodgers was lost for the season following his Achilles injury in Week 1, there was still some expectation about a revenge game for Hackett. Sure, both teams are not good, but beating Sean Payton certainly had to feel nice for the Jets' offensive coordinator.

But the Jets' players also made it personal for Hackett. After entering the field prior to the Week 5 contest, New York Jets tight end CJ Uzomah was spotted telling his teammates that "they made it personal" and to win the game for Hackett. And that's what they did with a 31-21 win away from home.

Now, after the loss to the New York Jets, the Denver Broncos are sitting in a 1-4 record with no playoff hopes and not much to be excited about the remainder of the year. It's understandable why Payton would want to tear the roster: you are sending a message to whoever stays and you also get rid of the bad apples.