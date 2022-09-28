NFL Rumors: Insider claims Seattle Seahawks could be sold as early as 2024

Could the Seattle Seahawks be the next NFL team to be sold? According to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, the Seahawks could be the next team on the auction block as soon as 2024.

In an interview with Bloomburg, Irsay said that he believes after the death of Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen, the team will be sold within the next two years.

“Seattle, with Paul Allen, my friend, unfortunately passing away, and that team is in a trust, is going to become available, I’d imagine, in the 2024 range.”

Seattle is currently owned by Jody Allen, Paul Allen's sister, who acquired the team after his death in 2018. According to a 1997 referendum, if the team is sold before May 2, 2024, then the team would have to pay 10% of the proceeds to the state of Washington. This would probably indicate the 2024 sale that Irsay was referring to which would prevent the 10% fee.

Jody Allen said this past summer that the team wasn't currently for sale, but would be sometime in the future, giving a ten to twenty year estimate.

"As we've stated before, neither of the teams is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening. A time will come when that changes given Paul's plans to dedicate the vast majority of his wealth to philanthropy, but estates of this size and complexity can take 10 to 20 years to wind down."

The Denver Broncos were the most recent NFL team to be sold. Rob Walton, heir to the Walmart fortune, purchased the team in June for $4.65 billion.

Irsay also said that he believes that some of the possible owners who were trying to buy the Denver Broncos may jump at the opportunity to buy Seattle. But, he said, with the value of these professional sports organizations rising, the more difficult it may be to find an owner.

"I know where franchise values are going. And one thing we do know is there’s a high interest out there for people that fell short of the Broncos. There’s some really great people that are capable but the problem now is finding people that have the net worth that can actually buy a team. It’s very difficult.”-Jim Irsay

Could Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who is said to be interested in purchasing an NFL team, be a potential owner of the Seattle Seahawks?

When did Paul Allen buy the Seattle Seahawks?

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen purchased the Seattle Seahawks in 1997. He purchased the team from former owner Ken Behring for $200 million. Allen invested his own money into making the necessary improvements and upgrades to the now named Lumen Field.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Allen did say that there will be a point “when that changes” but now is not that time.



theathletic.com/news/jody-alle… Jody Allen — Chair of the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks and trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust — said neither team is currently for sale in a statement.Allen did say that there will be a point “when that changes” but now is not that time. Jody Allen — Chair of the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks and trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust — said neither team is currently for sale in a statement.Allen did say that there will be a point “when that changes” but now is not that time.theathletic.com/news/jody-alle… https://t.co/xTX5CaOtEl

In 2014, the same year Seattle won Super Bowl XLVIII, the team's value was assessed at over $1 billion.

Allen also bought the Portland Trail Blazers in 1988 for $70 million. He also became a part of the ownership group for Seattle Sounders FC in 2009.

