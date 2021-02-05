NFL Rumors: Is Chris Godwin potentially headed to the New England Patriots?

The 2021 free agency and NFL offseason will be a good one, and Chris Godwin could be one of several big names hitting the market or potentially on the move. We've already witnessed star QB Deshaun Watson request a trade, while the Detroit Lions have sent their veteran QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and several picks.

Most 20+ yard catches from the slot:

1. CeeDee Lamb - 12

2. Cole Beasley - 8

T-3. Justin Jefferson - 7

T-3. Chris Godwin - 7 pic.twitter.com/3bUeCZhe0g — PFF (@PFF) February 3, 2021

But one of the most intriguing players that will be hitting the market is Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin. While his focus is currently on winning Super Bowl LV, the New England Patriots could potentially be a team that will target Godwin in free agency.

NFL Rumors: New England Patriots could offer Chris Godwin a 4 year deal

According to ESPN's Bill Barnwell, he projects the New England Patriots to offer Chris Godwin a four-year, $78 million deal. It's unclear what the intentions of Godwin and the Buccaneers are this offseason, but it would be hard to see Chris Godwin go to a team like the New England Patriots who do not have a starting QB.

Unless HC Bill Belichick has something brewing and targets a QB like Watson or Jimmy Garoppolo, Chris Godwin would be going to New England Patriots simply for the money.

10+ yard REC leaders (playoffs):



🔹 Stefon Diggs - 15

🔹 Chris Godwin - 11

🔹 Tyreek Hill - 10

🔹 Travis Kelce - 10 pic.twitter.com/3mYLDgLQZm — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 29, 2021

The Bucs' star receiver was drafted in the third-round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Buccaneers and since then has been playing on his rookie year contract. He was never given a fifth-year option, nor has there been any talk between the two sides of a re-signing.

Either way, it will be interesting to see what Chris Godwin does. If Tom Brady comes back another year, could he return with the team on a two-year deal? It would logically make sense for him and the team, as having Godwin would keep the Buccaneers a top-5 offense in the league.