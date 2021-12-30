NFL Rumors: Jaguars set to interview Doug Pederson for HC role 

Could Doug Pederson be back as an NFL head coach in 2022? The former Philadelphia Eagles head coach is set to interview for the head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday.

Pederson will be the first candidate the Jacksonville Jaguars will interview after relieving former head coach Urban Meyer from his duties on December 16, 2021 after a tumultuous, yet short, tenure with the team.

Pederson was fired as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles last January.

Will Doug Pederson be the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Doug Pederson will be the first head coaching candidate that the Jacksonville Jaguars will interview. The long list of candidates includes several former NFL head coaches who are currently not in the NFL, or who are coordinators on other NFL teams.

For the past few weeks there has been speculation that Pederson could be a candidate for the Jaguars. Pederson may be able to bring what the team needs in a head coach after the failed attempt by former head coach Urban Meyer.

Pederson was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles in January 2016 and one of his first moves as head coach was drafting quarterback Carson Wentz. Though Wentz battled injuries throughout his time with the Eagles, Pederson, a former quarterback himself, was able to get solid outings from Wentz.

Leaving some to believe that he could do wonders for rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was drafted by the Jaguars with the first overall pick this past April. Lawrence's rookie season has not gone as planned for the former Clemson national champion, seeing as his passing skills aren't being utilized as they should.

Pederson led the Philadelphia Eagles to the franchise's first ever Super Bowl title in 2018. Pederson and the Eagles won the Super Bowl with backup quarterback Nick Foles, who was named MVP of the Super Bowl for his valiant effort over the New England Patriots.

Pederson was released of his duties from the Philadelphia Eagles after the completion of the 2020 NFL season. There have been many rumors surrounding his departure from the Eagles. Some believe it was the drafting of Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, while others believe it has something to do with the team's 4-11-1 record. Overall, as the Philadelphia Eagles head coach, Doug Pederson's record was 46-39-1.

Doug Pederson may be a solid choice for the Jaguars, seeing as he isn't currently employed in the National Football League and could begin the work of assembling his staff and deciding the next steps for the franchise.

Edited by Piyush Bisht