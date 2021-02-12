NFL Rumors: Las Vegas Raiders plan to release WR Tyrell Williams

CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani reported on Thursday that the Las Vegas Raiders will release wide receiver Tyrell Williams. Williams missed the 2020-2021 NFL season due to a shoulder injury. Tyrell Williams has spent four out of the six years in the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Williams had a good 2019-2020 NFL season with the Las Vegas Raiders. His best year in the NFL came during the 2016-2017 NFL season with the Los Angeles Chargers. During the 2016-2017 NFL season, Williams recorded 119 receptions for 1,059 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Tyrell Williams has not been able to play a full 16 game season throughout his career. He has missed a total of twenty starts since 2015. With all that being said, why are the Raiders releasing Tyrell Williams after only playing one season?

NFL Rumors: Why are the Las Vegas Raiders releasing Tyrell Williams?

Las Vegas Raiders WR Tyrell Williams

Tyrell Williams will be on the Las Vegas Raiders roster until March 17th when the new league year starts. The main reason why the Raiders could be releasing Williams is because he has had a hard time staying healthy. Williams suffered plantar fascia in the 2019-2020 NFL season, which caused him to miss time.

Tyrell Williams followed up in 2019 with a shoulder injury that kept him out for the entire 2020-2021 NFL season. Some Raiders fans will say this is not a surprise and it could be the first of many releases for the Raiders this off-season.

When the Las Vegas Raiders signed Tyrell Williams, they were expecting him to step into the number one wide receiver spot for them. With the injuries, it has been hard for Williams to perform like a number one wide receiver. Williams didn't have a great 2019-2020 season but it wasn't horrible. Take a look at how Tyrell Williams performed for the Raiders during the 2019-2020 NFL season.

Tyrell Williams' 2019-2020 NFL season stats:

-- Targets: 64

-- Receptions: 42

-- Receiving yards: 651 yards

-- Touchdowns: 6

NFL Rumors: Will Tyrell Williams play in the 2021-2022 NFL season?

Oakland Raiders v Houston Texans

Tyrell Williams will recover fully from the shoulder injury that kept him on the sidelines for the entire 2020-2021 season in two to three weeks. This is good news for the 28-year old wide receiver. Williams will get a lot of looks during the 2021 NFL off-season.

The #Raiders plan to release WR Tyrell Williams at the start of the league year next month, per source. Williams missed the entire 2020 season because of a shoulder injury that required surgery, but should be fully healthy in 2-3 weeks. He’s still only 28. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 11, 2021

There are a good number of teams that are looking to add wide receivers. Williams could potentially see offers from the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and New York Jets. This is definitely not the last stop in Tyrell Williams' career and hopefully he can stay healthy and have a great NFL career.