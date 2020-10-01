In some unfortunate news for New York Jets fans, it does not seem like head coach Adam Gase will be fired any time soon. According to PFF Insiders Tony Pauline, there have been no certain plans of firing Gase right now despite the team starting 0-3.

The Jets will be playing the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, who are battling several injuries and without several starters. If the Jets are not able to defeat the Broncos, Adam Gase is still safe according to the report. New York Jets' owner Christopher Johnson just two weeks ago supported Gase and called him a 'brilliant offensive mind.' The Jets are currently ranked last in total offensive yards and yards per game.

NFL Rumors: Adam Gase enjoys support of New York Jets owner Christopher Johnson

Adam Gase was previously the head coach of the Miami Dolphins, being hired in 2016 after serving as the offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears for just one year. He led the Dolphins to just one winning season, which was in 2016. Overall, he had a 23-25 record in the 3 seasons he was head coach. The Dolphins fired him a day after the last game of the season, in which they lost 42-17 to the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets hired him in January of 2019 after firing thier then head coach Todd Bowles. In that season, he accumulated a 7-9 record and had the Jets 3rd in the AFC East. In some ways, Johnson was not wrong when calling Adam Gase a "brilliant offensive mind," as he did help New York Jets win a few more games and quarterback Sam Darnold played better than his rookie season.

This graph is maddening, but also not surprising. #Jets are dead last in 2nd and Long Pass Rate so far this season. pic.twitter.com/jdL4Z6ZGdN — Dylan Tereman (@DTereman) September 30, 2020

Considering the lack of any playmakers outside of LeVeon Bell (who is currently nursing an injury), who has contributed little to nothing since coming to the Jets, this is certainly a coaching and management issue all at once. Darnold has not had any stable support around him since being drafted in 2018, as he has thrown to 26 different receivers in just 3 years (and the 2020 season has just started).

This certainly was not the news New York Jets fans wanted to hear right now. Does this completely rule out Adam Gase being fired mid-season? Absolutely not, as sources say that if the team does continue to underperform for the month of October (which it seems like it will), we could see him gone before the end of the season if he does not change things quickly.