NFL Rumors: Packers lowball Odell Beckham Jr. with a contract offer

Odell Beckham Jr. cleared waivers earlier this week and will be available to join an NFL team in the coming days. Sources suggested that Beckham fancied a move to the Green Bay Packers. The star wide receiver previously made it clear that he would be interested in joining a Super Bowl contender.

Now news has emerged that the Packers offered Beckham the veteran minimum. The Packers don't have a ton of cap space to play with, and they already have a lot of money tied up with Davante Adams. Interestingly, the Packers wideout spoke glowingly about Beckham at a press conference today:

“My hopes are up there pretty high, I’ve been talking to him a little bit, so we’ll see what happens. But like I’ve said previously, I don’t expect anything to happen. But if it does, that’d be great.”

Sadly, Adams isn't the general manager at Green Bay. Beckham may be unhappy with receiving such a paltry offer from a top franchise. If the move to the Packers doesn't materialize, Beckham reportedly has the option to choose between the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tom Silverstein @TomSilverstein According to NFL source, #Packers are offering Odell Beckham Jr., the veteran minimum. Of course, that could go up, but they can’t pay him a ton when they still haven’t extended Davante Adams. According to NFL source, #Packers are offering Odell Beckham Jr., the veteran minimum. Of course, that could go up, but they can’t pay him a ton when they still haven’t extended Davante Adams.

Odell Beckham Jr news: Where could OBJ go?

Understandably, the Packers are eyeing an extension on Adams and are trying to keep him in the franchise for the long term. It's unclear where the former New York Giant could land in the NFL if the Packers don't improve their offer. Beckham is exceptionally talented, but he is also a problematic presence for NFL locker rooms.

The Buccaneers are not in the race for Beckham's signature after head coach Bruce Arians explained their position on Wednesday:

"No. We've already got AB, we don't need OBJ. Too many letters,"

The Packers clearly feel they don't need Beckham on their roster. The former LSU star is desperate to win a Super Bowl title and joining a team with the reigning MVP looks like the best opportunity.

Beckham must weigh up his options and decide which team is the best fit for him at this point in his career.

Teams in the lower echelons at the NFL level may have the cash to offer Beckham a financial windfall, but they aren't competing to win a Super Bowl. A franchise like the Jaguars could make a surprise move for OBJ, but Beckham won't want to play in Duval County.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

NBC Sports @NBCSports



Odell Beckham Jr. catches a one-handed touchdown and it is arguably one of the most iconic catches in NFL history. (via

The Catch That Broke the Internet.Odell Beckham Jr. catches a one-handed touchdown and it is arguably one of the most iconic catches in NFL history. (via @nflthrowback The Catch That Broke the Internet.Odell Beckham Jr. catches a one-handed touchdown and it is arguably one of the most iconic catches in NFL history. (via @nflthrowback)https://t.co/SAchXm5uCv

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar