NFL Rumors: Packers ready to break the bank to keep hold of Aaron Rodgers

Where Aaron Rodgers will play in 2022, or if he will play at all, stands out as one of the hottest topics of the NFL offseason. Considering the Super Bowl has yet to be played, the rumors will certainly heat up in the coming weeks.

Green Bay Packers fans are eager to know if the team will be able to lock him up, but that will likely require a lucrative extension. Otherwise, they sit with 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love as an option to take over the starting job.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright recently tweeted an interesting take. The post is about Jimmy Garoppolo and where he will go, but Allbright does mention Rodgers.

Benjamin Allbright @AllbrightNFL



Washington and Houston jump out.



"I don't know. Everyone is eyeing the Raiders situation and if they extend Carr or not. (They should). Washington and Houston jump out. People have suggested Denver but I don't think that's a thing. They're all-in on Rodgers, but I hear GB is trying offering him a monster deal."

"I hear GB is trying offering him a monster deal," Allbright said in regards to the Denver Broncos having their eyes on the quarterback.

That's an interesting revelation. The Broncos are looking into trading for Rodgers now that they have former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. Such a trade could even mean Davante Adams heads west as well.

The Packers can prevent this reality from happening by giving Rodgers a massive extension to ensure his spot as their starting quarterback for several more seasons.

How did Aaron Rodgers and the Packers reach this point?

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers

It remains a shock that both sides have reached this stage. The drama started in 2020 with the selection of Love in the first round. Rodgers was not pleased with the team's decision to draft a quarterback instead of fortifying other aspects of the roster with that top pick. Rodgers proceeded to win the NFL MVP award.

2021 provided the Packers with another chance to ponder Love's starting prospects. Rodgers, meanwhile, put up another potentially MVP worthy showing, which likely has the front office changing its mind. Why ditch an all-time great quarterback after three straight 13-win seasons?

CheeseheadTV 🧀 @cheeseheadtv two seconds into hearing the packers want to sign aaron rodgers to a monster deal two seconds into hearing the packers want to sign aaron rodgers to a monster deal https://t.co/CfltVnMmHc

The problem now is that the team will have to pay up to keep Rodgers happy. Otherwise, he could demand a trade elsewhere, such as a Denver reunion with his friend and former coach in Hackett. The Packers previously moved on from a great quarterback in Brett Favre, but Rodgers currently looks to be in good enough form to complicate the decision.

