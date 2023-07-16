NFL Rumors: Panthers make critical decision on Brian Burns’ future with franchise

The Carolina Panthers are all in on-edge rusher Brian Burns. As Burns enters the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, the Panthers have given him a contract offer, according to the team's website.

The Panthers look like a rebuilding team, as they have a new head coach in Frank Reich and a new quarterback in rookie Bryce Young. But they've made it clear that Burns is a staple to their defense and they'd like him to be part of their future.

Burns was the center of trade talks this past season and off-season. The Panthers have shown that they are committed to the young edge rusher, as they declined two first-round picks offered by the Los Angeles Rams last season for him.

He was brought back up in trade talks this off-season, when the Panthers and Chicago Bears discussed a trade for the first-overall pick. The Panthers didn't budge, as they kept Burns and sent wide receiver D.J. Moore and multiple draft picks in exchange for the first overall pick from the Bears.

Before the trade deadline last season, Carolina traded away franchise running back Christain McCaffrey and wide receiver Robbie Anderson. They also fired head coach Matt Rhule.

Why the Carolina Panthers want to extend Brian Burns

Brian Burns during Detroit Lions v Carolina Panthers

Brian Burns is the best player on the Carolina Panthers' defense. The fact that they turned down an offer of two first-round picks for him shows how highly they think of him.

It would also be a bad business move for them to let him sign elsewhere next season after not getting two first-round picks in return.

On the field, he's proven to be a young talented edge rusher. As a rookie, he recorded 7.5 sacks, 25 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and a defensive touchdown. He recorded 50+ tackles and nine sacks the next two seasons, showing his consistency as a top pass rusher on a struggling team.

This past season, Brian Burns set career-highs in tackles (63) and sacks (12.5) while being selected for his second-straight Pro Bowl.

