NFL Rumors: Reporter believes a coaching exodus is on the cards for Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and their fans are still reeling from a last second 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs.

With the loss now comes the speculation of who will end up where. Typically, this is referring to players on the team. But this time, they're referring to members of the Cowboys' coaching staff.

NFL reporter and The Dallas Morning News writer David Moore is one of many who thinks the team is in the beginning stages of a possible mass coaching exodus, with the first casualty being offensive consultant Ben McAdoo.

In a simple statement, Moore summarized what he believes is to come after the Carolina Panthers hired McAdoo as their new offensive coordinator.

"First of what is expected to be several Cowboys coaches to relocate," Moore wrote in his retweet of colleague Michael Gehlken's tweet.

Gehlken in his tweet had written,"Cowboys offensive consultant Ben McAdoo officially has agreed to terms to become the Panthers’ new offensive coordinator, they announced."

NFL Rumors: Which Dallas Cowboys coaches are expected to possibly be on the move?

Despite the loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Dallas have one of the best teams (in terms of statistical production) in the league. With that being said, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is a hot coaching prospect across the league.

Quinn is the former head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and he got the team to the Super Bowl for the 2016 season (where they lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots). His defense starred rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and second-year cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Parsons made the All-Pro team in only his first season and is second all-time in most sacks for a rookie. Diggs led the league with 11 interceptions, the most in the NFL since 1981 (belonging to Everson Walls, also a Dallas defensive player).

The Dallas offense has also been hot, with Dak Prescott being in the conversation for NFL MVP during the first quarter of the season. The offensive coordinator for the team is Kellen Moore, who has been with the team in this position since 2019.

Moore has been rumored to be a hot commodity throughout the league, with many candidates lining up to interview the young coach.

It serves as a gift and a curse to have great coaches aboard coaching on a team. Of course, at some point, the coaches will likely expand their résumés and take on a head coaching position.

To add fuel to the fire, will Dallas ponder replacing head coach Mike McCarthy with either Dan Quinn or Kellen Moore?

Stay tuned to find out.

