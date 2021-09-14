NFL Rumors: Will Washington trade for Aaron Rodgers after Ryan Fitzpatrick's injury?

When reports broke that a disgruntled Aaron Rodgers had agreed to play for the Green Bay Packers in 2021 on the condition that his status with the team would be reviewed in 2022 – the news sent shockwaves around the NFL landscape.

The ripple effect started to take place and speculation began to mount about where Aaron Rodgers would end up – with some media figures, including free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, and NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund, suggesting a move to the Washington Football Team as a possibility for the long-time Packers QB.

"I think Washington would be a cool opportunity." -Richard Sherman on Aaron Rodgers 🤔https://t.co/cygoKav4b1 — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) May 5, 2021

While the Washington Football Team never expressed any interest in Aaron Rodgers during the offseason, they did make inquiries into Matthew Stafford’s availability before the former Detroit Lions quarterback completed his trade move to the Los Angeles Rams – showing a deal for an experienced franchise quarterback was of interest.

Following the Packers' Week 1 capitulation at the hands of the New Orleans Saints, it's clear that all is not well in Green Bay. After the 38-3 self-destruction, tongue-firmly-in-cheek conspiracy theories began to spread on social media that the Jeopardy guest host could be bringing down the organization from the inside in an act of sabotage.

Now that Washington's own veteran starter Ryan Fitzpatrick has been ruled out indefinitely, after suffering a severe hip injury during their Week 1 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, is there any chance that the Football Team could stun the world and put together a blockbuster trade for Aaron Rodgers?

Week One overreaction question: Is it crazy to think there could be an in-season trade of Aaron Rodgers? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 12, 2021

Could an Aaron Rodgers to Washington trade happen?

Coach Rivera has always favored building his team around a veteran quarterback, having worked with Cam Newton for nine years in Carolina. He also passed on the option to select Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert with the number two overall pick in 2020 in favor of drafting star pass rusher Chase Young.

However, it would take a huge organizational shift from the Football Team to put themselves in the position to tempt Aaron Rodgers away from Wisconsin early, including restructuring contracts, trading star players, and mortgaging the future by packaging together multiple first-round picks.

It seems unlikely Washington would be willing to make that sort of franchise-changing investment when Rivera is aiming to rebuild the culture in Washington around young, hungry players. However, they did consider it for Matthew Stafford, so why not for Aaron Rodgers?

Aaron Rodgers can effectively pick his situation for 2022, with some reports suggesting the former Cal QB prefers a west-coast location. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport understands the Broncos could be set to make a substantial trade offer for Rodgers after the 2021 season.

The biggest challenge in this scenario may be selling the opportunity to Aaron Rodgers, who will no doubt have the final say on where he ends up. Ryan Fitzpatrick is set for a long-term spell on the sidelines, so expect Rivera to roll with Taylor Heinicke as his preferred starter for now, with Kyle Allen as his backup.

