NFL star robbed at gunpoint, loses $50,000 custom necklace and $25,000 watch: Report

NFL free agency isn't the only news making headlines in the off-season. Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards is reportedly filing a lawsuit that claims he and a friend were robbed at gunpoint at a strip club in Los Angeles this past December.

According to the report filed, Edwards and his friend drove paid the $60 fee to leave their car with valet services. The Ravens running back claims he and the friend then paid $800 to sit in a private area guarded by security.

When he got back to his car, Edwards alleges that five men in masks, who each had guns, confronted them and demanded their jewelry. The assailants took a $50,000 necklace and a $25,000 watch from him, and a $60,000 watch from Zaysay. According to Gus, security did nothing to stop the incident.

As a result, Edwards and his friend Zaysay are suing the club and are seeking more than $800,00 in damages. Weirdly enough, Edwards claims that he and his friend were "set up" by the valet at the club, based on a tip he received from someone on Instagram.

According to the lawsuit, the tip he received on Instagram was from somebody named "Johnny Blaze," and he explained to Edwards that the jewelry had been taken to a nearby jewelry company — and that the jeweler "confirmed that a person did consider to offer him" Edwards and Zayzay's jewelry. The jeweler reportedly declined to buy the jewelry.

Gus Edwards' bad luck stemmed before the season started

Before the 2021 NFL season, Edwards suffered a torn ACL in practice and missed the entire season.

This happened on the same day that cornerback Marcus Peters tore his ACL, and the Ravens cut practice short that day due to the horrific injuries.

Before the injury, Edwards was placed on a second-round restricted free agent tender and then eventually signed a two-year extension with the team worth up to $10 million.

Edwards has been with the Ravens since 2018. Baltimore signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Rutgers, and he's spent his four seasons in the league with the Ravens. Edwards has recorded 2,152 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in his career while averaging an impressive 5.2 yards per carry. Edwards also has 18 receptions for 194 yards. Hopefully, Edwards will have better luck in 2022.

