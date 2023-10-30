NFL’s 5 best Halloween outfits from Week 8 feat. Myles Garrett dressed up as Jeepers Creepers

Myles Garrett was there to give you the Jeepers Creepers as NFL players donned Halloween outfits on the weekend prior to the last day of October. They turned up to Sunday games looking their very best.

There were many good costumes and it is tough to choose the very best among them. But that is an exercise we had to do. So, before we get to the final list, let us also look at the some of the honorable mentions.

Halloween outfits 2023: Honorable mentions

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Preston Smith arrived for the Packers' game at Lambeau Field dressed as Michael Myers. Unfortunately, it was as scary as Green Bay got as they were dismantled by the Minnesota Vikings.

Laviska Shenault Jr. looked amazing in a Minion costume and was unrecognizable until it was revealed who was underneath. It definitely worked as the Carolina Panthers got their first win of the season.

Expand Tweet

Kyler Gordon was in the mood to show his sticky side as he dressed as Spider Man. He was not the only one dressed as a superhero, but it was definitely impressive.

Expand Tweet

Micah Parsons has been roaring back at all the trolls that have criticized him and his team. So, the Dallas Cowboys defender decided to dress up in a lion onesie. Such is his greatness, though, he looks scarier with his game uniform on the field than he did now.

As good as the above costumes were, our favorites are listed below

#5 - Cameron Thomas as Mr. Incredible

Cameron Thomas decided to dress up as Mr. Incredible. Not only was it a great costume, what made it special was his pose, even without the cape. We know that the Arizona Cardinals need something special to climb up the ladder this season, but Thomas could not inspire them to victory today. Maybe it will work in the next game.

Expand Tweet

#4 - Jermaine Johnson, Will McDonald IV and Bryce Huff as Akatsuki from 'Naruto'

It takes real skill to dress up for Halloween. It takes even more to coordinate among teammates and come as a unit. The Jets defenders did just that as they dressed up in tandem. As they walked in together, it was a sight to behold.

#3 - Cordarrelle Patterson and Quincy Williams as The Joker

We have two players up in the third spot. More than their costume, it was what they dressed as that made it iconic. The Joker is a truly villainous character and both Cordarrelle Patterson and Quincy Williams chose this character. The Atlanta Falcons player chose to mask up, whereas the Jets defensive star chose face paint.

#2 - Joe Burrow as Alien

Joe Burrow showed against the San Francisco 49ers today why he is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He had a passing percentage of 87.5 and three touchdown throws. Some would say that he was out of this world! And that is hwo he dressed up, wearing an alien mask and a NASA t-shirt.

#1 - Myles Garrett as Jeepers Creepers

In our estimation, Myles Garrett won the Halloween rankings. Because this festival is not just about dressing up, it is about the fear factor. And with his Jeepers Creepers costume, he certainly brought that to the fore.

Expand Tweet

He even released a Halloween special video prior to debuting this costume before the game today.

Unfortunately, it did not scare Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks, who defeated the Browns 24-20 today.