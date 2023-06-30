NFL's biggest blowout: Reliving Tom Brady's iconic performance against Titans in 2009

Tom Brady had quite a few glorious days in the snow, like the famous "tuck rule" game vs. the Oakland Raiders. October 18, 2009, however, would quickly become a day to remember for the GOAT and a nightmare-fueled memory for Tennessee Titans fans. The New England Patriots would record a 59-0 win over the Titans, the NFL's biggest blowout ever.

NFL @NFL

6 TDs in total.

All through a snow storm.



This (via 5 TDs in one half.6 TDs in total.All through a snow storm.This @TomBrady performance was legendary.(via @NFLLegacy 5 TDs in one half.6 TDs in total.All through a snow storm.This @TomBrady performance was legendary. ❄️ (via @NFLLegacy) https://t.co/iLxsaSBNgW

It was an ok start for the Titans as the Patriots scored 10 points. Perhaps, the Titans had a chance. That would quickly end as Tom Brady threw two touchdown passes to wide receiver Randy Moss within a minute. Titans quarterback Vince Young threw an interception shortly afterward which, of course, resulted in yet another Patriots touchdown.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tom Brady threw touchdown passes within the two-minute warning to wide receiver Wes Welker to make it 45-0 at halftime. Brady would surprisingly still play in the third quarter as he threw his final touchdown pass of the day to Moss. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer would finally sub in for Brady and grab the final touchdown of the day as NFL history was made at the expense of the Tennesse Titans.

Tom Brady would finish 29/34, 380 yards, and six touchdown passes, somehow not enough for a perfect passer rating. Welker would finish with 150 yards and two touchdowns, while Moss would have to settle for 129 yards and three TDs.

The Patriots would be beaten in the AFC wild card by the Baltimore Ravens as the Indianapolis Colts would go on to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Tom Brady owns every quarterback stat ever

Super Bowl LV

No team in NFL history has ever won seven Super Bowls; however, a player has, and that man is Tom Brady. Brady would win six rings alongside Belichick, and the quarterback would prove he did not need Belichick when he brought a Super Bowl win home to Tampa. He has five Super Bowl MVPs and three regular-season MVPs.

Brady has the most passing yards (89,214) and the most touchdown passes ever (649), His records are secure for years to come. Patrick Mahomes is having an amazing NFL career so far, but he would probably have to play into his mid-40s to trouble Brady's records.

Tom Brady is the NFL's undisputed GOAT.

Poll : 0 votes