NFL's hottest-selling tickets for the 2021-2022 season

The NFL released its schedule for the 2021-2022 season last Wednesday, and there are a number of games that fans will want to watch.

With the NFL opening their stadiums for fans to attend games, there are many games that fans will be lining up at the gates to attend.

Let's take a look at the top five games that NFL fans will spend a lot of money to go see this season.

1) Week 4: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New England Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers v New England Patriots

Tom Brady will be making his anticipated return to Foxboro to face his former team, the New England Patriots.

However, if NFL fans want to go see Tom Brady's return to New England, they may have to take out a second mortgage on their home. Here are the ticket prices for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots.

Tickets for Buccaneers vs. Patriots

Highest priced ticket: Section 109, Row 1, Seats 15-16, $10,000.00

Lowest priced ticket: Section 334, Row 23, Seats 25-26, $1,145.00

*Marquee Matchup Movie Trailer*



The Lords of the Ring: The Two Powers



Week 4. Buccaneers vs Patriots. Brady vs Belichick.



Lets go. pic.twitter.com/TCJED22HvA — GMFB (@gmfb) May 13, 2021

2) Week 1: Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals

The first Monday Night Football game of the season will be the Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens will travel to Las Vegas to meet Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. This will be the first game that Las Vegas Raiders fans can attend.

Here are the ticket prices for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders game.

Tickets for Ravens vs. Raiders

Highest priced ticket: Section C134, Row 8, Seats 15-16, $10,000.00

Lowest priced ticket: Section 436, Row 13, Seats 11-12, $800.00

3) Week 10: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Super Bowl LV

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders during Week 10 of the 2021-2022 NFL season.

Here are the ticket prices for fans who want to go see the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game.

Tickets for Chiefs vs. Raiders

Highest ticket price: Section C112, Row 26, Seats 3-4, $19,000.00

Lowest ticket price: Section 430, Row 8, Seats 3-6, $590.00

4) Week 6: Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots

Dallas Cowboys v New England Patriots

The New England Patriots will welcome the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season. Dallas and New England are both looking to bounce back after a rough 2020 season.

Here are the ticket prices for fans looking to attend the Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots game in Week 6.

Highest priced ticket: Section 132, Row 9, Seats 1-2, $3,448.00

Lowest priced ticket: Section 325, Row 25, Seats 1-2, $400.00

5) Week 9: Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will travel to Arrowhead to meet the Kansas City Chiefs. This will be the first meeting between Rodgers and Mahomes.

Here are the ticket prices for fans looking to attend the Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.

Highest priced ticket: Section 220, Row 4, Seats 1-2, $1,150.00

Lowest priced ticket: Section 344, Row 39, Seats 19-20, $255.00

Rodgers vs. Mahomes in Week 9 🍿 pic.twitter.com/CGzsTX9f73 — NFL (@NFL) May 15, 2021

2021 NFL season single-game tickets are insane

Most NFL franchises are looking to get back all the money they lost last season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking at the prices on all the games for the 2021 NFL season, it's easy to see that teams are going to continue raising prices. It'll be interesting to see how many NFL games sell out with the ticket prices being so high.