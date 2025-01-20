NFL's last 10 MVP winners ranked feat. Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and more

The NFL MVP award is one of the most prestigious honors that is voted on and handed out at the end of each season. It goes to the player that stood out above the rest as not necessarily the most statistically dominant, but the one who provided the most overall value to their team's success.

The award can go to a player in any position, but each of the past 11 have all been quarterbacks entering the 2024 NFL season. That trend is likely to continue this year as Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are the two favorites to receive the honor. Allen is seeking his first, while Jackson has already won two of them.

If Jackson were to win it this year, he would break a tie with Patrick Mahomes, who has also won two NFL MVP awards during his career. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar received the honor for his impressive 2018 and 2022 seasons, joining his stacked trophy case that also includes three Super Bowl rings.

While he is not considered a likely candidate for the MVP in 2024, he is seeking to become the first ever to three-peat in the Super Bowl.

All of them are still chasing Aaron Rodgers, who has won four NFL MVP awards, the most of any active player. It's also the second-most in NFL history, trailing only the five of Peyton Manning.

Rodgers won all of his with the Green Bay Packers, though he is now with the New York Jets, where he is coming off of a season that didn't live up to his usual standards.

Three of Rodgers' four have come across the past 10 seasons in 2014, 2020 and 2021. He is one of only five players ever to win the award in consecutive seasons, while Brett Favre is the only one to ever three-peat for the MVP. This also means that Rodgers and Mahomes make up half of the winners in the past 10 years.

Each time a player wins the award, they obviously had a strong overall season, but some performances are more dominant than others. Of the past 10 winners overall, here's how they rank according to the best individual seasons in the year that they won it.

Ranking the past 10 NFL MVP winners

Mahomes and Rodgers

Patrick Mahomes 2022 Lamar Jackson 2019 Aaron Rodgers 2020 Patrick Mahomes 2018 Cam Newton 2015 Aaron Rodgers 2021 Tom Brady 2017 Lamar Jackson 2023 Matt Ryan 2016 Aaron Rodgers 2014

