NFL's top 5 freakiest injuries ft. Chris Hanson, Brandon Marshall and Everson Griffen

Everson Griffen suffered one of the most bizarre injuries in the history of the NFL, but he is certainly not the first to fall afoul of the gods of fortune and injure themselves in the most inexplicable of circumstances. Here's a look at five players, including Everson Griffen, who baffled the world with their injuries.

#1 - Chris Hanson

The king of this list is Chris Hanson. Most people would be happy to never feature on this list, and others like Everson Griffen would hope this is their first and last time, but Chris Hanson boasts two of the weirdest injuries the NFL has ever seen.

The first came in a football setting. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Jack Del Rio decided that the perfect way to motivate a team that had lost its first three games was to place a log of wood with an axe for the players to chip away at it. Chris Hanson decided to take a swing too. Unfortunately he missed and gashed his right leg. The injury ended his season.

The other time, he was having a fondue party, as you do, with his teammate Jaret Holmes. The pot turned and he ended up having burns on his hands and ankle. Yikes.

#2 - Brandon Marshall

Following in at a close second is Brandon Marshall. When he was not getting stabbed by his wife (yes, that happened), Marshall injured himself by falling on a McDonald's bag. While at the Denver Broncos, he slipped on a discarded wrapper, braced himself for the fall with his hand, and crashed into an entertainment system. He tore an artery, a vein and a nerve in his right arm.

#3 - Jason Pierre-Paul

Independence Day is a day for revelry. But Jason Piere-Paul took it a bit too far when he got carried away lighting the fireworks. In the accident, he broke his thumb and had to have a finger amputated. Thanks to timely advances in medical science, he was able to return to the field and continue his career.

#4 - Turk Edwards

The year is 1940. World War II is on and you are fortunate to be on a football field. You step on to the field for a coin toss. Once it's done, you turn to look at your teammates. Your foot gets caught in the turf below you and you snap your knee. This short story is exactly what happened Turk Edwards, with the injury ending his career.

#5 - Everson Griffen

And we come to the golden boy, Everson Griffen, who clocks in at #5 on this list a day after his bizarre accident.

Courtney Cronin @CourtneyRCronin Everson Griffen was involved in a car accident on his way into the practice facility on Thursday. Mike Zimmer said the DE swerved to miss a deer in the road. It’s why he showed up on the injury report with a concussion. Everson Griffen was involved in a car accident on his way into the practice facility on Thursday. Mike Zimmer said the DE swerved to miss a deer in the road. It’s why he showed up on the injury report with a concussion.

Griffen was trying to avoid a deer and managed to crash his car doing that. It's unclear where the crash occurred, but it was severe enough to leave Griffen with a concussion, which will see him miss Minnesota Vikings' next game.

