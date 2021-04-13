Baltimore Ravens Salary Cap: How much cap space do they have in 2021?

With the 2021 NFL Draft still to come on April 27 - May 1, franchise teams will need to pay close attention to the salary cap.

As with all NFL teams, the Baltimore Ravens' salary cap will be under scrutiny from league officials aiming to ensure the NFL's strict financial regulations are adhered to. Failure to comply can lead to financial penalties and even the loss of draft picks.

With the new season set to get underway in September, the Ravens will of course hope to fill out their roster with the best talent available via the 2021 NFL Draft or free agency. But the franchise must ensure it stays under the $182.5 million salary cap limit set by the NFL while doing so.

It can be quite a tricky business!

Baltimore Ravens RT Orlando Brown Jr. says he is a LT.

Carolina Panthers need a LT.

Brown Jr. 2021 salary cap hit is $1.1M.



📞📞📞📞 pic.twitter.com/CFbAhihPyN — Kevin Avery (@4MR_KountryKev) February 1, 2021

How much cap space do the Baltimore Ravens have ahead of the 2021 NFL season?

Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens v Tennessee Titans

Spotrac.com states that as of right now (April 11), the Baltimore Ravens come in just under the cap, with $127,935 still to spare.

Because the Ravens are so close to the cap limit, one or two currently rostered players' deals will certainly need to be restructured, or veterans let go, to accommodate the salaries of incoming rookie draft selections.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has some work to do!

Who is the highest-paid Raven in 2021?

Arizona Cardinals v Baltimore Ravens

The highest-paid player currently on the books in Baltimore is OT Ronnie Stanley.

Stanley penned a new contract last year worth $98.75 million, with $58 million in guarantees. The deal made him the NFL's second-highest-paid offensive lineman behind Laremy Tunsil﻿.

Which Tackle do you want protecting your QB for the next 5 years? pic.twitter.com/lcyso8mxKn — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) April 12, 2021

Unfortunately, Stanley suffered a horrific injury during the first quarter of the Ravens' 28-24 home defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers three days after signing the deal. The big OL suffered a fractured ankle and also tore ligaments. Ouch!

Stanley would go on to miss the rest of the campaign, a huge loss for Baltimore.

The good news for Lamar Jackson is that Stanley's recovery is reportedly going well and that he is expected to be back fit in time for next season.