NFL salary cap space post June 1 cuts: Ranking all 32 teams

During every postseason, NFL teams are required to have positive salary cap figures. That time is June 1, when franchises typically release some players to get under the cap umbrella ahead of the new season.

Following this year's June 1 clearance, here's a closer look at the teams with the most salary cap space ahead of next season.

Ranking all 32 NFL teams' salary cap spaces after June 1 cuts

Here's a ranking of all 32 NFL franchises and their salary cap situations post-June 1 cuts:

#32. New York Giants: $1.1M

#31. Seattle Seahawks: $1.1M

#30. New Orleans Saints: $5.5M

#29. Baltimore Ravens: $5.9M

#28. Carolina Panthers: $6.0M

#27. New York Jets: $6.2M

#26. Atlanta Falcons: $6.7M

#25. Denver Broncos: $7.7M

#24. Los Angeles Rams: $8.6M

#23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $10.4M

#22. Buffalo Bills: $11.2M

#21. Dallas Cowboys: $12.4M

#20. Cleveland Browns: $14.0M

#19. Minnesota Vikings: $16.6M

#18. Kansas City Chiefs: $17.2M

#17. Pittsburgh Steelers: $18.0M

#16. Miami Dolphins: $18.8M

#15. Houston Texans: $19.8M

#14. Cincinnati Bengals: $21.4M

#13. Chicago Bears: $22.6M

#12. Tennessee Titans: $25.2M

#11. San Francisco 49ers: $25.2M

#10. Indianapolis Colts: $26.2M

#9. Los Angeles Chargers: $26.3M

#8. Philadelphia Eagles: $26.8M

#7. Green Bay Packers: $30.4M

#6. Las Vegas Raiders: $34.1M

#5. Jacksonville Jaguars: $34.2M

#4. Arizona Cardinals: $35.5M

#3. Detroit Lions: $40.3M

#2. Washington Commanders: $43.4M

#1. New England Patriots: $46.4M

Which team has the most salary cap space after June 1 cuts

The New England Patriots have the most salary cap space following the June 1 cuts. The Jerod Mayo-coached franchise is undergoing a full-scale rebuild, so, unsurprisingly, they have such a low salary number heading into the new season.

The Patriots have one of the least stacked offenses in the NFL ahead of next season. The franchise has Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye as quarterbacks, Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson as running backs, Kendrick Bourne and DeMario Douglas as running backs, and Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper at right end.

This isn't an ideal squad for a team with deep postseason aspirations, hence it should serve as an indication of where the Patriots are currently in their state of rebuild.

The 2024 season will see one of the most successful franchises in NFL history start a new era, and it'll be interesting to see whether they make any notable additions in due time.