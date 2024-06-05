NFL salary cap space post June 1 cuts: Ranking all 32 teams

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL salary cap space post June 1 cuts: Ranking all 32 teams

NFL salary cap space post June 1 cuts: Ranking all 32 teams

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 05, 2024 03:11 GMT
New England Patriots v New York Jets
NFL salary cap space post June 1 cuts: Ranking all 32 teams

During every postseason, NFL teams are required to have positive salary cap figures. That time is June 1, when franchises typically release some players to get under the cap umbrella ahead of the new season.

Following this year's June 1 clearance, here's a closer look at the teams with the most salary cap space ahead of next season.

also-read-trending Trending

Ranking all 32 NFL teams' salary cap spaces after June 1 cuts

Here's a ranking of all 32 NFL franchises and their salary cap situations post-June 1 cuts:

#32. New York Giants: $1.1M

#31. Seattle Seahawks: $1.1M

#30. New Orleans Saints: $5.5M

#29. Baltimore Ravens: $5.9M

#28. Carolina Panthers: $6.0M

#27. New York Jets: $6.2M

#26. Atlanta Falcons: $6.7M

#25. Denver Broncos: $7.7M

#24. Los Angeles Rams: $8.6M

#23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $10.4M

#22. Buffalo Bills: $11.2M

#21. Dallas Cowboys: $12.4M

#20. Cleveland Browns: $14.0M

#19. Minnesota Vikings: $16.6M

#18. Kansas City Chiefs: $17.2M

#17. Pittsburgh Steelers: $18.0M

#16. Miami Dolphins: $18.8M

#15. Houston Texans: $19.8M

#14. Cincinnati Bengals: $21.4M

#13. Chicago Bears: $22.6M

#12. Tennessee Titans: $25.2M

#11. San Francisco 49ers: $25.2M

#10. Indianapolis Colts: $26.2M

#9. Los Angeles Chargers: $26.3M

#8. Philadelphia Eagles: $26.8M

#7. Green Bay Packers: $30.4M

#6. Las Vegas Raiders: $34.1M

#5. Jacksonville Jaguars: $34.2M

#4. Arizona Cardinals: $35.5M

#3. Detroit Lions: $40.3M

#2. Washington Commanders: $43.4M

#1. New England Patriots: $46.4M

Which team has the most salary cap space after June 1 cuts

The New England Patriots have the most salary cap space following the June 1 cuts. The Jerod Mayo-coached franchise is undergoing a full-scale rebuild, so, unsurprisingly, they have such a low salary number heading into the new season.

The Patriots have one of the least stacked offenses in the NFL ahead of next season. The franchise has Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye as quarterbacks, Rhamondre Stevenson and Antonio Gibson as running backs, Kendrick Bourne and DeMario Douglas as running backs, and Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper at right end.

This isn't an ideal squad for a team with deep postseason aspirations, hence it should serve as an indication of where the Patriots are currently in their state of rebuild.

The 2024 season will see one of the most successful franchises in NFL history start a new era, and it'll be interesting to see whether they make any notable additions in due time.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी