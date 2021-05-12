NFL schedule 2021: Week 1 fixtures released, Buccaneers vs Cowboys confirmed as season-opener

The 2021 NFL season doesn't get underway until Sep 9, but the NFL has today (May 12) announced fixtures for Week 1, with the rest of the season's crunch encounters to follow later this evening at 8 pm EST.

After winning the Super Bowl last season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have the honor of getting things underway on home turf as they host a resurgent Dallas Cowboys team that's expected to feature a fit-again QB, Dak Prescott, in his first game back since that horrifying ankle injury sustained last season.

So that's the Super Bowl champions vs America's team on the opening day! What a spectacular way to get the new campaign started!

There will be two other prime-time games over the course of the first weekend: the Chicago Bears vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, followed by Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

On top of that, there are several other absolutely HUGE encounters set to take place in Week 1: In the NFC, the New Orleans Saints will host the Green Bay Packers, and over in the AFC, the Cleveland Browns will be looking to take revenge on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for their playoff defeat in the divisional round last year.

The complete set of fixtures for Week 1 is listed below.

2021 NFL schedule: Week 1

Thursday, September 09, 2021

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

New York Jets vs. Carolina Panthers, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Seattle Seahawks vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX

Arizona Cardinals vs. Tennessee Titans, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m. ET CBS

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Green Bay Packers vs. New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants, 4:25 p.m ET, FOX

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Rams, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday, September 13, 2021

Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

