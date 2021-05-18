NFL Schedule 2021: Why does Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers drama scare NFL schedule makers?

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have made the news once again. This time it's from the NFL schedule makers, who are nervous about the way they schedule Green Bay due to the drama between Rodgers and the Packers.

If Rodgers retires or gets traded, it could cause the NFL to make moves on a schedule that has already been released. The Packers currently have 11 primetime games out of the 17 they play this season. How will it impact the 2021-2022 NFL schedule if Aaron Rodgers leaves or gets traded by the Green Bay Packers?

How does the Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers drama impact the 2021-2022 NFL schedule?

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

The Green Bay Packers will play Monday Night Football in Week 2 against the Lions. After their Monday night game, Green Bay is on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3. For the fourth week of the season, the Green Bay Packers are part of a double header on CBS against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Howard Katz, the senior Vice President of broadcasting, did an interview with NBC Sports' Peter King about the Green Bay Packers schedule. He had this to say about why they scheduled Green Bay the way they did this season:

"The Green Bay Packers are still the Green Bay Packers, with or without Aaron Rodgers. They're a great team and a great brand. We started to think about some of the permutations of the schedule. Ultimately, when he didn't get traded, we couldn't solve for something we didn't know. It was pretty deliberate the way we maxed out the Packers early in the season. You're right that each of the networks has their bite at the Packers in the first month. That was deliberate."

The NFL does have an option for primetime games against the Cardinals Bears and Vikings and those three games could be flexed out. The one game that everyone has been waiting to see is the Green Bay Packers' trip to Arrowhead to meet the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rodgers vs. Mahomes in Week 9 🍿 pic.twitter.com/CGzsTX9f73 — NFL (@NFL) May 15, 2021

The NFL is planning on selling Patrack Mahomes vs. Aaron Rodgers and this will be the first time the two quarterbacks will go head-to-head. NFL fans wanted to see this game in the Super Bowl last season but Tom Brady and the Buccaneers spoiled that.

If Aaron Rodgers decides to walk away from the Packers or gets traded, the NFL will most likely move that game to a new timeslot.