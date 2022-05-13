NFL Schedule 2022: 5 bold predictions for the upcoming season

The 2022 NFL schedule is officially out and fans all over are getting excited about the games to come. Every team begins the season at 0-0 and that means a fresh start and new hope for all 32 teams.

But let's talk about some bold predictions. The "schedule game," as some may call it, involves going through each and every game to look for upsets and predict how it will all play out. An early look at the 2022 slate provides us with plenty of fun guesses and predictions.

Here are five bold predictions following the 2022 NFL schedule release:

Washington Commanders Introduce Carson Wentz

#1 - Carson Wentz will fail to get his revenge in Week 1

Carson Wentz is getting yet another opportunity to salvage his name, this time with the Washington Commanders. The NFL had drama in mind by pitting his new team against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.

Fans will remember that it was the Jaguars who shocked Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts last year in Week 18 preventing the Colts from reaching the postseason. The collapse is what led the team to ship Wentz to Washington in the first place.

But the Jaguars no longer have Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence is entering a new era with Doug Pederson as head coach. Wentz was awful against the Jaguars the last time around and it's fair to say they had his number. Expect a Jacksonville win in Week 1 that will have Commanders fans feeling lost with Wentz under center.

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders

#2 - The AFC West will be decided in prime-time

Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season saw the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders compete for AFC playoff spots on the final Sunday night of the season. The Raiders kicked a field goal in overtime, breaking the tied score that would have sent both teams into the playoffs. That field goal achieved little for the Raiders, other than the pleasure of eliminating their rivals from contention.

The Chargers will square off against the Denver Broncos in Week 18 this season, while the Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Let's expect another Sunday night showdown to win the division this season. The AFC West is stacked and is arguably the NFL's toughest division. Week 18 features a scenario where the league flexes a game into that final primetime slot. It seems obvious that one of these two matchups will get the call, given how tight the division should be all year.

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

#3 - Buffalo spoils the celebration in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams have the honor of kicking off the 2022 season in the spotlight after winning the Super Bowl. This means a Week 1 Thursday night showdown against the Buffalo Bills will begin the season.

But the fact the Bills are in this fixture means the NFL views them as legitimate Super Bowl contenders. This is a team that was just one stop, maybe just a coin flip away from reaching the AFC Championship Game. They have now added Von Miller and look poised for a dominant season. That should include a Week 1 upset on the road as the Rams may still be coming down from their Super Bowl high.

Miami Dolphins Press Conference

#4 - Dolphins will make a statement on Christmas Day

The Miami Dolphins are seeking to take that leap into contention in 2022. Adding Tyreek Hill is an amazing step and gives Tua Tagovailoa an elite target to work with. Adding an offensive mind in Mike McDaniel helps as well.

This is why the NFL put the Dolphins in the spotlight on Christmas Day. They will host the Green Bay Packers in a Christmas afternoon showdown down in Florida. The Packers will be out of their frozen element and will be away from home on the holidays. This sets up the Dolphins to show off their team on a national stage and also prove they are a serious contender.

The Packers being without Davante Adams could have extreme ripple effects to be felt all season long. This may be where everything falls apart for Green Bay.

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

#5 - Dallas gets revenge in Week 1

The 2021 NFL season began with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The defending champion Buccaneers got the win at home in that showdown.

The two teams meet up again to open the 2022 season, this time in the Sunday night primetime slot. Tom Brady is back, but Tampa Bay are no longer the defending champions. The game is also taking place in Dallas, which should feature a hostile and excitable crowd to open the year.

The Cowboys are known to falter in the postseason. But they have shown plenty of regular-season success and an injury-free Dak Prescott should mean they pull off a victory to get their NFL season started on a good note.

Edited by John Maxwell