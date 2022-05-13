NFL Schedule 2022: Must-watch games for every week of the season ft. Chiefs, Bills, Packers, Buccaneers

The 2022 NFL Schedule has finally been released and there are some mouth-watering matchups to look forward to. The countdown is on until September 8, when the curtain will be lifted, the talking stops and the action begins. Here are all the must-watch games, week-by-week, to pencil into your diary for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

NFL Research @NFLResearch 2022 Schedule Grid for all 272 games 2022 Schedule Grid for all 272 games 🚨 2022 Schedule Grid for all 272 games 🚨 https://t.co/Lat8ilLOxW

2022 NFL Schedule release - Bills @ Rams opening game

NFL 2022 Schedule: all the must-watch games week-by-week

Week 1: Bills @ Rams (TNF)

It has become a tradition for the Super Bowl champions to kick-off the start of the new season and that will be no different in 2022. Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football for the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game. It is the first game of the season and it may well be the last, as it has been tipped to be a Super Bowl preview.

PFF @PFF Bills @ Rams | Week 1 🍿



Who are you taking in the opening game of the 2022 season? Bills @ Rams | Week 1 🍿 Who are you taking in the opening game of the 2022 season? https://t.co/ArW4Ziy9pi

Week 2: Bengals @ Cowboys

The reigning AFC champions will travel to the Dallas Cowboys after their disappointing loss to the Rams in last year's Super Bowl. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be looking to start strong, but a season opener on the road against the Cowboys will be an early test. The Cowboys have their own aspirations of a deep playoff run.

Week 3: Packers @ Bucaneers

Aaron Rodgers vs Tom Brady as the Green Bay Packers travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When the schedule throws up a game with two quarterbacks of this caliber, you simply can't ignore it. Both teams will have Super Bowl aspirations and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this colossal NFC matchup.

Week 4: Chiefs @ Buccaneers (SNF)

Tom Brady vs. Aaron Rodgers, then Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes, back-to-back. It is simply a must-watch on television. It will also be a replay of Super Bowl LV where Brady toppled Mahomes to win his seventh title. Who will come out on top in this mammoth Sunday Night Football matchup?

Week 5: Cowboys @ Rams

Dak Prescott and company face another huge test, traveling to the home of the Super Bowl champions in Week 5. They have both appeared on this list already, but this will surely draw a massive crowd when America's team face Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald in LA.

Week 6: Bills @ Chiefs

It has become one of the best rivalries in the NFL in recent times, not forgetting last year's crazy matchup in the AFC Divisional Round. Josh Allen and the Bills will finally get the chance to respond to their defeat after Mahomes' walkoff touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

Week 7: Bears @ Patriots (MNF)

A game that will feature two quarterbacks in their second season in the NFL will face off in front of the nation on Monday Night Football. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top. Justin Fields will be looking for a year of progression following his rookie season with the Chicago Bears, whereas Mac Jones took the New England Patriots to the playoffs last year, as well as earning a Pro Bowl selection.

Week 8: Packers @ Bills (SNF)

Yet another showdown between two great quarterbacks as the NFL schedule continues to be kind to us this year. Josh Allen failed to score a point the last time he played against the Packers and will look to do better in this enticing matchup.

Week 9: Rams @ Buccaneers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will have the chance to avenge their playoff loss from last season and will do so in front of their home fans against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Week 10: Cowboys @ Packers

Although the Seahawks play the Buccaneers in Germany for the NFL's International Series, the first ever regular-season game in the country, the Cowboys against the Packers just got the nod this week. It will be Mike McCarthy's first game against Green Bay since leaving in 2018. Will he defeat his former team?

Week 11: Chiefs @ Chargers/Raiders @ Broncos

Yes, two games have been selected this week because it was too difficult to choose between them. Basically, in Week 11, you need to keep your eyes on the AFC West. Mahomes vs. Herbert and Carr vs. Wilson are both huge matchups.

Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24 The AFC West quarterbacks:



• Patrick Mahomes

• Russell Wilson

• Justin Herbert

• Derek Carr



Talk about a QB gauntlet. The AFC West quarterbacks:• Patrick Mahomes• Russell Wilson• Justin Herbert• Derek CarrTalk about a QB gauntlet.

Week 12: Rams @ Chiefs

In a bumper NFL schedule this week, the Super Bowl champions travel to Arrowhead to face the Chiefs on Thanksgiving weekend. Some of the best players in the NFL will be on show and you don't want to miss it.

Week 13: Packers @ Bears

It is the oldest rivalry in the NFL and it deserves respect. There may be potentially better spectacles on paper this week, but the Bears/Packers rivalry is always a feisty affair.

Week 14: Chiefs @ Broncos (SNF)

The Chiefs have cropped up a lot on this list, but they are an absolute blockbuster. A matchup against division rivals Denver is too good to turn down. Patrick Mahomes vs. Russell Wilson will be astonishing viewing.

Jim Rome @jimrome Andy Reid on the stacked AFC West. Andy Reid on the stacked AFC West. https://t.co/z2BN0aE5OO

Week 15: Rams @ Packers (MNF)

Another difficult one to call, but this promises to be a "Clash of the Titans" with the reigning champs rolling into Lambeau Field. You'd expect both to be well in contention for the playoffs and possibly the number one seed in the NFC. The Patriots @ Raiders is juicy game to keep an eye on, with Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels set for their first meeting.

Week 16: Broncos @ Rams

Merry Christmas. The NFL has given us a scrumptious menu to indulge over the festive period and the best offering is the Broncos traveling to sunny Los Angeles on Christmas Day to try and overcome the best team in the league last year. The NFL has not let us down.

NFL @NFL



: 2022 NFL Schedule Release on @NFLNetwork The best way to spread Christmas cheer is with football all day long.: 2022 NFL Schedule Release on @NFLNetwork The best way to spread Christmas cheer is with football all day long. 🎄🎅📺: 2022 NFL Schedule Release on @NFLNetwork https://t.co/znvDy5z0MK

Week 17: Rams @ Chargers, 2023 (SNF)

The NFL has given us a new year's treat in what promises to be a fantastic first Sunday Night Football of 2023. The Rams will be on the road in this one, though their opponents do share the same stadium, so it will be compelling to see who comes out on top in the battle of Los Angeles.

Week 18: Ravens @ Bengals, 2023

With the curtain closing on the season and teams fighting for playoff places, this matchup could decide the winner of the AFC North. It seems highly likely that at least one of these teams will have something on the line in this final game of the 2022 NFL season.

Edited by John Maxwell