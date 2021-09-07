NFL season preview: 3 reasons why the Green Bay Packers will win the Super Bowl

It’s championship or bust this NFL season for the Green Bay Packers. After making back-to-back NFC championship games, the Packers are primed to go one step further into Super Bowl territory.

This offseason has been a roller-coaster ride for the organization and its fans with the very public dispute between superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers front office. Rodgers has since made peace with management for at least this season but it could be the reigning MVP's final campaign at Lambeau Field.

Head coach Matt LaFleur has a star-studded squad to work with in 2021 and the only satisfactory outcome would be a Super Bowl victory.

Why the Green Bay Packers will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy this season

Here are three reasons why the Green Bay Packers will win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

#1 - The Aaron Rodgers era

If Aaron Rodgers was motivated last season to show Packers management why he’s still the man in Green Bay, then he should be even more fired up this season.

Rodgers reworked his contract to give him the opportunity to leave after this season, so it really could be his last dance with the Packers.

The 37-year-old NFL veteran has plenty of offensive weapons to use in the upcoming 2021 NFL season.

Star wide receiver Davante Adams led the league in TDs last season and is currently in the final year of his deal with the Packers. The pair could end their time in Green Bay on the highest note with a Super Bowl win. Add running back Aaron Jones to the mix, a man who signed a big offseason deal with the franchise. The versatile back is set for a career-best year with Rodgers again under center.

The Packers brought in Rodgers' longtime friend, slot receiver Randall Cobb, and have rookie receiver Amari Rodgers keen to make an impression in his first year in the NFL.

#2 - New DC Joe Barry

The Green Bay Packers' Achilles heel over the past two postseasons has been their defense.

A massive error by cornerback Kevin King in last season's NFC championship game proved to be the difference between a Super Bowl berth and another painful playoff exit. New defensive coordinator Joe Barry has the opportunity to change the narrative and lead the Packers defense to the next level.

If Barry can unleash the Packers' defensive stars - Za'Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander and Darnell Savage - there is no reason why they cannot win the Super Bowl this season.

#3 - Big-game experience

The majority of the current Green Bay Packers have played in an NFC championship game and have felt the stinging pain of defeat.

Last season's loss at Lambeau Field to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will motivate the Packers to go one step further this year. The impending departure of Aaron Rodgers is another major motivational factor for the team.

Green Bay has an experienced squad with one goal in its sights: winning the Super Bowl.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha