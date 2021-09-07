NFL Season Preview: 3 Reasons why the Patriots could win the Super Bowl

Without the New England Patriots as the first pick for the Super Bowl in the post-Tom Brady era, the NFL is seemingly in a twilight zone of alternate reality. However, the Patriots could still return the old balance of power this year if they win the Super Bowl.

While they are not the favorites to do so, there are plenty of reasons why they could return to form and win the Super Bowl in 2021. Here's a look at three such reasons:

#1 Bill Belichick

The Patriots have one of the greatest head coaches of all time in Bill Belichick. As long as he is with the New England Patriots, they will have a shot at the championship.

If Bill Belichick can start Mac Jones — Matt Nagy can start Justin Fields. — dave (@runbackdave) August 31, 2021

Belichick's style of defense makes other teams play left-handed. With the exception of the rare ambidextrous teams who can win in a number of ways, the Patriots can compete against anyone. That's due to the in-game situational defenses the Patriots have put together consistently over the last two decades.

#2 Mac Jones

The AFC East and, in effect, the rest of the AFC is quietly apprehensive that Mac Jones could be the next Tom Brady. Bill Belichick drafted Jimmy Garoppolo, who, as proven by his Super Bowl appearance, was a good draft pick. Based on Jones' early preseason tape, he looks competent as a starter.

Of course, the regular season will determine how things pan out. That said, Belichick hit with Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Plenty of signs point to him hitting with Mac Jones. If Jones turns out to be as good as either of his predecessors, he could take the Patriots to the Big Game this season.

#3 The Patriots sniffed the playoffs with a winless roster in 2020

New England Patriots vs Cincinnati Bengals

Those who watched the Patriots closely last year knew they had one of the worst rosters in the NFL. Julian Edelman was hurt, and outside of Stephon Gilmore and Damien Harris, the team lacked talent in almost every other position. The Patriots were rolling with Cam Newton, who had accuracy issues throughout the season in big spots.

With a 7-9 final record, the Patriots were only a few scores away from sneaking into the playoffs, though. Essentially, the strategy of the team was a masterful one that kept away opposing offenses.

Now, after signing seemingly every available offensive free agent, including Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne, among others, Josh McDaniels should be able to cook up new schemes to create more productivity.

If he was able to draw up a scheme that hid his players' shortcomings last year, he could draw up a scheme that showcases his players' strengths in 2021 as well.

