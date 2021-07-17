NFL 'Space Jam' team: Building a roster full of current NFL stars

NBA superstar LeBron James' new movie 'Space Jam: A New Legacy', the follow-up film to the 1996 hit 'Space Jam' starring the legendary Michael Jordan, had its world premiere this week.

Much like the original, the movie will see James team up with iconic Looney Tunes characters to take on an alien force in a basketball match. But what if alien forces took on NFL players in a football match? Which superstars would make the team?

Here's a crack at an NFL 'Space Jam' roster.

NFL 'Space Jam' Roster

Quarterback - Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

Super Bowl LV

Who better to have in a must-win game than Tom Brady? The veteran quarterback has just won his seventh Super Bowl at age 43 with a fully torn MCL. Maybe Brady's an alien himself! Regardless, if there is anyone capable of beating a team full of aliens, it'd be G.O.A.T.

Running back - Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans.

Reigning rushing champion Derrick Henry will be the running back for the NFL's Space Jam roster.

Henry ran for a remarkable 2,027 yards last season. He's a big, powerful runner who's extremely tough to bring down. There's nothing normal about a 247-pound running back that can move as well as Henry does, which is why he's a perfect fit for the team.

Wide receiver - Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

When facing aliens you need players with supernatural talent. Enter Tyreek Hill. The speed demon is the exact type of player needed for the NFL's 'Space Jam' roster.

Wide receiver - DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. In his first year in Arizona, Hopkins caught 115 passes for 1,407 yards. The NFL's 'Space Jam' roster needed a wideout that could go up and grab a hail mary, and that's where Hopkins shines.

Buffalo Bills v Arizona Cardinals

Hopkins is a bonafide superstar, thus making him an easy pick for the team.

Wide receiver - Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

Hill provides speed, Hopkins provides the all-around game and Davante Adams provides the elite route-running ability. The Packer's wide receiver used that route-running ability to catch a whopping 18 touchdown passes last season.

Hill, Hopkins and Adams are the most dominant wide receivers in the NFL, making them the ideal players for a 'Space Jam' roster.

Tight end - George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

The 'Space Jam' roster requires both blocking and pass-catching ability at tight end and only a few can do both as well as George Kittle can. He can be a prototypical receiving tight end, but he can also put his hand in the dirt and be one of the best blocking tight ends out there.

George Kittle's run blocking technique is better than some offensive lineman. Look at this block.



-Runs off the ball

-Second step contact

-hands inside, elbows in

-hat tight outside

-Triple extension

-finish @49ers pic.twitter.com/C6yWeGe09g — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 12, 2020

Offensive line - Cleveland Brown's offensive line

The entire Cleveland Browns offensive line will be joining the NFL's 'Space Jam' roster. It's simple: The Browns have the most dominant offensive line in the NFL. They excel in the run game and in pass protection.

Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, JC Tretter, Jedrick Wills Jr. and Wyatt Teller will all have the important job of protecting Tom Brady from the on-rushing aliens.

Defensive tackle - Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Donald is the best player in the league. If the NFL's 'Space Jam' roster is serious about winning, they need to have Donald on the team.

Aaron Donald sacks Josh Allen for a 20-yard loss 😨



pic.twitter.com/IfoKhxGPDV — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) September 27, 2020

Donald can move like an edge rusher while retaining the strength of an interior defensive lineman. He's a freak of nature.

Defensive tackle - Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

Joining Donald on the interior is Chris Jones. Jones is 310 lbs., but he's extremely quick off the mark. He's an excellent pass rusher, as evidenced by his 7.5 sacks and 28 quarterback hits during the 2020 season.

Edge rusher - Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears

It doesn't get much better at edge rusher than Khalil Mack. He can win with power and speed. Mack has 70.5 sacks in his career and is borderline unstoppable most days.

Edge rusher - Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett will round off the NFL's 'Space Jam' roster's pass-rushing unit. The Browns star is one of the best defensive playmakers in the NFL and has registered at least ten sacks in three out of the four seasons he has played in the league.

Donald, Jones, Mack and Garrett. How can anyone stop that?

Linebackers - Lavonte David and Devin White

Lavonte David and Devin White are simply the best linebacker duo in the NFL. David and White are a big reason why the Lombardi trophy now resides in Tampa Bay.

Devin White is the best linebacker in the NFL. That’s just simply a fact.



This is already his 5th sack of the season that pushes the Giants out of field goal range. #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/7A2ZpDWJ1X — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) November 3, 2020

David is an all-knowing veteran who can stop the run and play in coverage. White is a young athletic freak who can blitz passers and make big plays.

Corner - Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

A team needs attitude and toughness when going up against an alien force. Jalen Ramsey provides both while also being a lockdown cornerback. Ramsey will be the NFL's 'Space Jam' roster's number one corner.

Corner - Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers

Jaire Alexander had a remarkable season in 2020. The Pro Bowler only allowed a 67.4 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks.

The NFL's 'Space Jam' roster will have a pair of lockdown corners in Alexander and Ramsey. Welcome to the no-fly zone aliens!

Free Safety - Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos

Justin Simmons has been an excellent safety for quite some time. He's good in coverage and he's not afraid to come up and tackle in the running game.

The NFL's 'Space Jam' roster needs an all-round safety, and that's why Simmons was the choice here.

Strong Safety - John Johnson III, Cleveland Browns

John Johnson III rarely misses tackles. He can take away the middle of the field, and he's shown the ability to be a playmaker in the secondary.

When attempting to contain aliens, you need assured tacklers, and that's a big reason why Johnson was the choice here over some other excellent safeties.

