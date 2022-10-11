How many NFL fields are artificial turf-based in 2022?

The NFL has been using natural grass as a playing surface since the beginning of the sport. In 1966, the first artificial turf was established by the Houston Astros, a Major League Baseball franchise. It was later rebranded as AstroTurf.

In 1969, the University of Pennsylvania moved to artificial turf for its Franklin Field. The playing area was also used by the Philadelphia Eagles at the time, making it the first AstroTurf surface in the NFL. It was later changed to Bermuda grass.

Initially, the new turf seemed green and convenient to play football on. However, professionals started suffering knee and leg injuries due to increased traction. Yet, due to advancements in turf technology, the NFL allows the use of AstroTurf to conduct regular league games.

As of 2022, 14 franchises are using artificial playing surfaces. The rest go with conventional real grass.

Which NFL stadiums use artificial turf in 2022?

Prime examples of turf-based stadiums include SoFi Stadium shared by the Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Chargers, Bank of America Stadium of the Carolina Panthers, and Lucas Oil Stadium of the Indianapolis Colts.

Natural grass has ideally been used in American football. Though the implementation of AstroTurf has its own advantages. Firstly, the maintenance costs are reduced to several years depending upon the condition of the field. Secondly, weather does not play any part in the disruption of the playing surface.

List of NFL stadiums using artificial turf

Atlanta Falcons, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, FieldTurf Revolution

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, FieldTurf Revolution Buffalo Bills, Highmark Stadium, A-Turf Titan 50

Highmark Stadium, A-Turf Titan 50 Carolina Panthers, Bank of America Stadium, FieldTurf

Bank of America Stadium, FieldTurf Cincinnati Bengals, Paul Brown Stadium, UBU Speed Series S5-M Synthetic Turf

Paul Brown Stadium, UBU Speed Series S5-M Synthetic Turf Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium, Hellas Matrix Turf

AT&T Stadium, Hellas Matrix Turf Detroit Lions, Ford Field, FieldTurf Classic HD

Ford Field, FieldTurf Classic HD Houston Texans, NRG Stadium, Hellas Matrix Turf

NRG Stadium, Hellas Matrix Turf Indianapolis Colts, Lucas Oil Stadium, Shaw Sports Momentum Pro

Lucas Oil Stadium, Shaw Sports Momentum Pro Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, SoFi Stadium, Hellas Matrix Turf

SoFi Stadium, Hellas Matrix Turf New Orleans Saints, Caesars Superdome, FieldTurf Revolution 360

Caesars Superdome, FieldTurf Revolution 360 New York Giants, New York Jets, MetLife Stadium, UBU Sports Speed Series S5-M Synthetic Turf

MetLife Stadium, UBU Sports Speed Series S5-M Synthetic Turf Seattle Seahawks, Lumen Field, FieldTurf Revolution 360

Poll : 0 votes