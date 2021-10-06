NFL Standings 2021: Conference, Division leaders and Playoff Picture

The 2021 NFL season is entering Week 5. While the early standings are somewhat messy, the playoff picture looks set to soon take shape. Below you will find all of the NFL standings, including the division leaders and early Wild Card standings.

-Arizona is the only team undefeated

-Jags & Lions are the only teams without a win #NFL Week 5 standings:

-Arizona is the only team undefeated

-Jags & Lions are the only teams without a win https://t.co/1yWhLrVZaG

NFL Standings

AFC standings

AFC East

Buffalo Bills (3-1) Miami Dolphins (1-3) New England Patriots (1-3) New York Jets (1-3).

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) Baltimore Ravens (3-1) Cleveland Browns (3-1) Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3).

AFC South

Tennessee Titans (2-2) Houston Texans (1-3) Indianapolis Colts (1-3) Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4).

AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) Denver Broncos (3-1) Kansas City Chiefs (2-2).

AFC | Conference standings

Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) Buffalo Bills (3-1) Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) Baltimore Ravens (3-1) Denver Broncos (3-1) Cleveland Browns (3-1) Tennessee Titans (2-2) Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3) Houston Texans (1-3) Indianapolis Colts (1-3) Miami Dolphins (1-3) New England Patriots (1-3) New York Jets (1-3) Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4).

NFC standings

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys (3-1) Washington Football Team (2-2) Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) New York Giants (1-3).

NFC North

Green Bay Packers (3-1) Chicago Bears (2-2) Minnesota Vikings (1-3) Detroit Lions (0-4).

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) Carolina Panthers (3-1) New Orleans Saints (2-2) Atlanta Falcons (1-3).

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals (4-0) Los Angeles Rams (3-1) Seattle Seahawks (2-2) San Francisco 49ers (2-2).

NFC | Conference standings

Arizona Cardinals (4-0) Dallas Cowboys (3-1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) Green Bay Packers (3-1) Los Angeles Rams (3-1) Carolina Panthers (3-1) Washington Football Team (2-2) Chicago Bears (2-2) Seattle Seahawks (2-2) San Francisco 49ers (2-2) New Orleans Saints (2-2) Minnesota Vikings (1-3) Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) Atlanta Falcons (1-3) New York Giants (1-3) Detroit Lions (0-4).

2021 NFL Playoff and Wild Card standings

AFC Playoff Standings: Division leaders

Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) – AFC West Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) – AFC North Buffalo Bills (3-1) – AFC East Tennessee Titans (2-2) – AFC South.

AFC Wild Card standings

Las Vegas Raiders (3-1) Baltimore Ravens (3-1) Denver Broncos (3-1).

NFC Playoff Standings: Division leaders

Arizona Cardinals (4-0) – NFC West Dallas Cowboys (3-1) – NFC East Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) – NFC South Green Bay Packers (3-1) – NFC North.

NFC Wild Card standings

Los Angeles Rams (3-1) Carolina Panthers (3-1) Washington Football Team (2-2).

After only four weeks, it is hard to say who will be in the playoffs. The Lions and Jaguars would need a miracle to make the NFL playoffs after losing four games. Things also look bleak for the majority of the 1-3 teams, and some 2-2 teams may find themselves outside of the playoffs in January.

But one thing is for sure, the NFL is a competitive league with some of the world's most skilled players at each position. If the first four weeks of the season are any indication, then this season leading up to the 2021-2022 NFL playoffs should be epic as well as interesting.

