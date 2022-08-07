5 NFL stars whose careers suffered or ended due to their off-field problems feat. Aaron Hernandez

Players across the NFL are expected to be role models. They spend their lives in the limelight for all to see. On the odd occasion, we see some of the best players in the NFL suffer off-field problems. These problems may only be a temporary hit to their reputation, or they can completely wreck their career. Here are five NFL stars whose careers have suffered due to off-field issues.

Some NFL fans knew Johnny Manziel would be trouble before he even entered the NFL. Manziel was a star at Texas A&M, but his off-field antics often made the news during his college career. This was something that would continue when he made the pros.

After being drafted into the NFL by the Cleveland Browns, Johnny Football’s party-boy lifestyle didn't change. He missed team meetings and flipped the bird at opponents. After a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend, he was released by the Browns in early 2016.

He only lasted two years in the league. He started just eight games and passed for seven touchdowns against seven interceptions.

#4 – Ryan Leaf

Arguably the biggest NFL Draft bust in league history, the former San Diego Chargers quarterback sabotaged his own career due to off-field issues. Leaf skipped the final day of the mandatory Rookie Symposium. As a result, his career was never able to get back on track.

He was known to have a terrible work ethic. He didn’t seem interested in studying tape. He also got into arguments with fans, coaches, and reporters alike.

Leaf was out of the league by 2002, just four seasons after becoming the number two overall draft pick. He has faced numerous legal issues since retirement.

#3 – Lawrence Phillips

The St. Louis Rams selected running back Lawrence Phillips with the sixth-overall pick in the 1996 draft. His off-field issues, however, more than tarnished his career in the pros.

Phillips had various legal troubles during his career in both the NFL and CFL. During his playing days, he had various problems with the law, including driving his car into a group of teenagers and assaulting his girlfriend.

After being sent to prison for 31 years, he was accused of killing his cellmate Damion Soward. However, before he could be convicted, Phillips hung himself in his cell. The judge stated there was enough evidence to convict Phillips of the murder.

#2 – Rae Carruth

Rae Carruth was a promising wide receiver with the newly-formed Carolina Panthers before his off-field issues stopped his career in its tracks. Carruth was convicted of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for his part in the death of his girlfriend, Cherica Williams.

Williams was eight months pregnant with Carruth’s child at the time. Prosecutors contended Carruth wanted Williams killed for refusing to abort the child.

Carruth was immediately released by the Panthers. He was also suspended indefinitely by the NFL. He was found guilty and sentenced to 18 to 24 years in prison. After serving 18 years, he was released in 2018.

#1 – Aaron Hernandez

Aaron Hernandez’s case is well-known across the league. Most of us can recall it happening in real time due to the shocking circumstances. As a tight end for the New England Patriots, he formed a lethal duo with Rob Gronkowski while catching passes from Tom Brady.

However, Hernandez’s life was turned upside down when his house was searched in connection with the murder of his friend Odin Lloyd.

He initially assured Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft that he had nothing to do with the murder. After being charged, however, the Patriots immediately released him.

Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole. In 2017, five days after he was acquitted for the murder of two more people, Hernandez committed suicide in jail.

