Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em NFL Week 4 2022: Quarterback rankings

Quarterbacks can win or lose you your NFL Fantasy matchup, as they often score the most points out of anyone on your team. The eternal question is relevant every week - who to start and who to sit?

Every single week, fantasy owners spend hours deliberating on who to select, and that will be exactly the same in Week 4 this NFL season. Quarterbacks such as Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are obvious starters this week, as they are in every matchup. However, others have question marks surrounding them as we enter Week 4 of the fantasy season.

Week 4 NFL Fantasy Football Quarterbacks - Start 'Em

#1 - Trevor Lawrence

NFL - Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Chargers

Trevor Lawrence was excellent in the Jacksonville Jaguars' 38-10 upset win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He passed for three touchdowns and no interceptions. The second-year signal-caller will come up against a solid 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles team in Week 4. But if you own Lawrence, you should start him. Jaguars HC Doug Pedersen formerly coached Philadelphia, so he should be familiar with some of their schemes and personnel. This is something that Lawrence can capitalize on.

Jacksonville have also assembled a solid bunch of weapons for Lawrence, including Christian Kirk and James Robinson. The 18+ fantasy points he's put up in three of his last four outings makes him a solid starter in Week 4.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Trevor Lawrence is taking that HUGE leap forward



2021 2022

W-L 3-14 2-1

Pass TD 12 6

INT 17 1

QB Rating 71.9 103.1

Comp pct 59.6% 69.4% Trevor Lawrence is taking that HUGE leap forward 2021 2022W-L 3-14 2-1Pass TD 12 6INT 17 1QB Rating 71.9 103.1Comp pct 59.6% 69.4% https://t.co/wpaZvmj7cZ

#2 - Russell Wilson

NFL - San Francisco 49ers v Denver Broncos

Despite struggling in his early days with the Denver Broncos, you should start Russell Wilson this week. Wilson comes up against division rivals the Las Vegas Raiders, who've allowed 22.63 fantasy points per game to QBs in 2022.

That makes this a fairly easy matchup on paper for Wilson, who looked below-par against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3. Despite being ranked as the 21st best fantasy QB so far in 2022, this matchup makes him a must-start.

#3 - Joe Burrow

NFL - Cincinnati Bengals v New York Jets

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals bounced back in Week 3. They claimed their first win of the season against the New York Jets and Burrow passed for 275 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Burrow comes up against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins on TNF in what could easily become a shootout. This makes both QBs must-starts. The Dolphins defense has allowed 25.95 FPPG to quarterbacks. You should start Burrow with confidence in Week 4.

Week 4 NFL Fantasy Football Quarterbacks - Sit 'Em

#1 - Jameis Winston

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston simply can't be trusted in fantasy. He's currently playing with four fractured vertebrae in his back, which is clearly affecting his play.

After a solid 21.66 point performance in Week 1, Winston has followed that up with 7.64 and 14.62 point totals since. He's always had turnover issues, which have been on display in 2022 as he's thrown five picks already.

#2 - Matthew Stafford

NFL - Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford face a difficult task in Week 4, as they travel to face the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams have lost six of their last seven matchups against Kyle Shanahans 49ers, their sole victory coming in the 2021 NFC Championship game.

Outside of Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee, Stafford has struggled to find reliable weapons so far. Notably, Allen Robinson has struggled adapting to Los Angeles' offense. Stafford will have his work cut out for him this week, as the Niners have given away just 9.59 FPPG to QBs in 2022.

#3 - Derek Carr

NFL - Las Vegas Raiders v Tennessee Titans

Despite adding Davante Adams in the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at 0-3 to begin 2022. The Raiders' task of finding their first win isn't getting any easier, as in Week 4 they will come up against a solid a Broncos defense.

Denver have allowed just 11.27 FPPG to QBs so far in 2022, meaning Carr and the offense will have their work cut out. While he may sit 12th overall in terms of fantasy QBs so far, he's a strong candidate to sit in this tough matchup.

