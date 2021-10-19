NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most sacks heading into Week 7?

Getting a sack on a quarterback can be a work of art. Effectively getting to the quarterback is one of the main elements, and one of the most important aspects of any solid defense.

From defensive ends to linebackers, constant quarterback pressure can change the landscape of any game.

Week 6 has come and gone and there are quite a few names to take a deeper look at when it comes to terrorizing the backfield of any opposing team.

Here's a look at who has the most sacks leading into Week 7.

Current top five sack leaders

#5 - Matt Judon - 6.5 sacks

There is currently a three-way tie for 3rd place in sacks. That being said, this player is one of the three who is battling it out to rightfully claim the top spot.

Pats Buzz @PatsBuzz Matt Judon was an A+ signing this past off-season. Through five games he has:- 8 Tackles for loss- 6.5 SacksDominant. 🔥🔥 Matt Judon was an A+ signing this past off-season. Through five games he has:- 8 Tackles for loss- 6.5 SacksDominant. 🔥🔥 https://t.co/YkcicjwaQC

The New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon has been on a tear as of late, putting up consistent sack numbers week by week.

The Patriots lost to the Cowboys in a wild overtime game that saw the Cowboys throw a walk-off touchdown pass to end the game. Judon was quiet on the sacking front for only the second time this season.

Weeks 1 and 6 have been the only games in which Judon failed to register a sack. Judon has put up an average of one sack per game. Although Week 6 was a quiet one, expect the linebacker to get back to action sooner rather than later.

#4 - Harold Landry III - 6.5 sacks

Harold Landry has emerged as one of the best pass rushers in the league for the Tennessee Titans. He is currently tied for 3rd in the league with 6.5 sacks. But unlike Judon, Landry has only seen Week 2 come and go where he wasn't able to at least log half a sack per game.

Lee Harvey @AyeThatsLee Harold Landry III : 8 tackles, 1 for loss & 2 sacks (2nd straight 2 sack game)

Kevin Byard : 2 tackles & an INT Harold Landry III : 8 tackles, 1 for loss & 2 sacks (2nd straight 2 sack game)

Kevin Byard : 2 tackles & an INT https://t.co/nqGdcM0cWX

Landry has been able to achieve two sacks in his last two games. The Titans beat out the surging Bills last night, and Landry's play is a big part of why.

The young linebacker could be hitting his stride and see his name at the top of this list very soon.

