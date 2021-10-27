NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most interceptions heading into Week 8?

So much talk during any given NFL season is devoted to the offensive side of the ball. Top quarterbacks and other skilled players take the focus nationally and that is just the way it is most of the time.

Yet sometimes there are NFL defensive players who do enough to make some noise and create headlines. This year, there are certain defenders who are getting enough interceptions to make waves and get people talking.

Here's what the top of the NFL leaderboard in terms of interceptions heading into Week 8 looks like.

Who has the most interceptions heading into NFL Week 8?

#3 - A seven-player tie

Seven different NFL players have three interceptions this year to form a large tie for third place overall. Those players include Micah Hyde, James Bradberry, Kevin Byard, Amani Oruwariye, J.C. Jackson, Byron Murphy Jr. and Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Hyde, Byard and Murphy represent those playing for contenders in 2021. Even if the other four are not, their impact is not diminished at all.

All of these players ranking high with only three interceptions proves how much of a skill it is to force takeaways at the NFL level.

#2 - Logan Wilson, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals defense is looking elite in 2021 and Logan Wilson has been a huge reason so far with four interceptions. Wilson is also a linebacker, adding to his impressive story.

Blake Jewell @BlakeJewellNFL Logan Wilson is elite Logan Wilson is elite

The 2020 third-round pick even had two interceptions in one game. Those came in the divisional win over the Pittsburgh Steelers back in September.

Players all over the Bengals defense are stepping up and opposing quarterbacks will want to steer clear of Wilson for the rest of the season.

#1 - Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

One cannot talk interceptions and leave Trevon Diggs' and his league-leading seven interceptions out of the discussion. The young Dallas Cowboys star has had at least one interception in all six games so far this season.

He also has two touchdowns and one multi-interception performance.

Tom Downey @WhatGoingDowney Trevon Diggs' coverage stats (per Pro Football Reference):42 targets

21 receptions

50% completion percentage

332 yards allowed

1 TD allowed

7 INTs

11 PBUs

2 TDs scored Trevon Diggs' coverage stats (per Pro Football Reference):42 targets

21 receptions

50% completion percentage

332 yards allowed

1 TD allowed

7 INTs

11 PBUs

2 TDs scored

For some reason, opposing teams can't seem to stop throwing the ball right into the hands of Diggs. His production puts him at a record pace unless quarterbacks decide to avoid him altogether.

But that may just be impossible, given his ability to locate the ball and make a play. There is no reason to believe his streak will end until we see it happen with our own eyes.

Edited by LeRon Haire