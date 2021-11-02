NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most sacks heading into Week 9?

Week 8 games have mostly come to a close, and the sack leaders from last week have also mostly stayed intact. Defensive players who can effectively rush the quarterback on a week-to-week basis usually end up in overall talks for Defensive Player of the Year.

The DPOTY race is on and looks like a seemingly tight race. T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett and Harold Landry are battling to see who can terrorize opposing quarterbacks the most.

Here's a look at the sack leaders heading into Week 9.

Current top five sack leaders

#5 - Hasson Reddick - 7.5 sacks

Hasson Reddick continues to remain in the top five week-to-week when it comes to sacks, and the Panthers finally got a much-needed win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Although Trey Hendrickson from the Bengals is also tied for 5th with 7.5 sacks, Reddick leads in overall tackles and tackles for loss, earning him the rightful 5th place in this week's rankings.

Reddick has been a nightmare on the field and yesterday was no different, as Reddick was able to get to Matt Ryan with a sack. The Panthers are lucky to have such a good pass-rushing linebacker in their ranks.

#4 - Matthew Judon - 8 sacks

Matthew Judon has made his way back into the top five sack rankings this week after being absent the past two games without being able to log a sack. That wasn't the case for Sunday's game when Judon accounted for 1.5 sacks.

That was part of the reason the New England Patriots were able to secure a win against the Los Angeles Chargers. This Patriots team is slowly starting to come together, and their 4-4 record showcases their improvement. With Judon stepping up as a stalwart defensive player, the Patriots may be a problem should they make it to the playoffs.

