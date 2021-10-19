NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most passing yards heading into Week 7?

Plenty of NFL records may be shattered in 2021 thanks to the league switching to a 17-game schedule. Based on the first six weeks of play, a few NFL quarterbacks may even be chasing a 6,000-yard season.

Passing attacks around the league are thriving in 2021 and some of the usual suspects top the leaderboard in terms of passing yards through Week 6.

Here is a look at the NFL passing leaders as preparations begin for Week 7.

Which NFL quarterbacks have the most passing yards heading into Week 7?

#5 - Dak Prescott - 1,813 yards

Dak Prescott is proving his value to the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. He just lit up the New England Patriots defense to the tune of 445 yards in Sunday's thrilling overtime win and has his team at 5-1 on the young season.

This was Prescott's second 400-yard game of the season and there is no reason to believe he will slow down soon. The only thing to worry about is his calf injury that could potentially keep him out of action.

#4 - Matthew Stafford - 1,838 yards

Matthew Stafford is enjoying a revival of sorts with the Los Angeles Rams. He quietly put up big numbers in Detroit for years, but it never resulted in much winning. He is now currently leading a Super Bowl contender.

NFL Films @NFLFilms Matthew Stafford took care of business during his visit to the east coast. 💪 @RamsNFL | @InsideTheNFL Matthew Stafford took care of business during his visit to the east coast. 💪@RamsNFL | @InsideTheNFL https://t.co/pwrtfr9zyw

Stafford threw for 251 yards in Week 6 in what was an easy win over the lowly New York Giants. He tossed four touchdowns as the Rams kept on rolling with their new quarterback.

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs

#3 - Patrick Mahomes - 1,887 yards

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are off to an uncharacteristic start in 2021. The team is 3-3 and faced a must-win on Sunday against Washington. Luckily, they had Mahomes under center.

He threw for 397 yards as the Chiefs rolled Washington by a final of 31-13. However, Mahomes tossed two interceptions for the second-straight game. His yardage total is impressive, but he is looking a bit off so far this season.

#2 - Derek Carr - 1,946 yards

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders rallied together in Week 6 just days after their head coach resigned. Jon Gruden was out, yet Carr still threw for 341 yards in a win over the Denver Broncos.

Carr's status was always in question with Gruden as head coach. Now that Gruden is gone, Carr may only continue to get better and the fact he is nearly leading the league in passing yards is a great sign.

#1 - Tom Brady - 2,064 yards

Tom Brady appears to truly be unstoppable. He is leading the league in yards at the age of 44 and shows no signs of slowing down.

PFF @PFF Only QBs with multiple games with 400+ passing yards: 🚀Tom Brady

🚀Dak Prescott Only QBs with multiple games with 400+ passing yards: 🚀Tom Brady

🚀Dak Prescott https://t.co/qNDOUzjyZe

Brady has led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 5-1 start and has two 400-yard games under his belt so far in 2021. He was also supposedly nursing a hurt thumb, but one could not tell that was the case given his play.

Edited by LeRon Haire